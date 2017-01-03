UFC News: LeBron James, Kobe Bryant support Ronda Rousey after UFC 207 loss

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant empathize with Ronda Rousey after UFC 207 loss

by Subramaniam TG News 03 Jan 2017, 20:15 IST

Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes at UFC 207

As a token of support between sportspersons who have endured criticism and hostility during their playing career, Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar LeBron James and NBA Legend Kobe Bryant have both offered kind words to another athlete who is currently undergoing a major slump in performance, UFC Fighter and Olympian Judoka Ronda Rousey.

In a statement to Akron Beacon Journal, LeBron James said, “In sports, in general, they build you up as high as they can, put you on the highest mountain in the world, just to tear you down. That’s coming from somebody who has experienced it. And that’s exactly what she’s going through right now,”

“That’s a fact. I know exactly how she feels because I was that athlete. I went through that.” he added.

Over the weekend, the former women’s Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey fell to an ignominious defeat in a shocking 48-second knockout by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, in what was touted to be the former’s huge comeback fight after losing to Holly Holm last year.

Rousey has since been at the heart of cruel insults and mockery online.

Much like Rousey, LBJ was at the heart of public outrage and became an overnight villain in 2010 when he moved from Cleveland Cavaliers to Miami Heat, in a live broadcast of ‘The Decision’.

Despite losing the NBA Finals that year to the Dallas Mavericks, James came back to lead the Miami Heat to consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013. James described how he came out stronger from his rollercoaster experience and believes that Rousey could still do the same.

“You don’t know her mindset. You don’t know the drive, is the drive still there? You don’t know,” James added. “But you can tell that it’s built and built and built and built and built, they always make the teardown story more important than how long it took for her to actually get to the mountaintop.”

Another NBA great, Kobe Bryant, tweeted his support for Rousey, pointing out her contribution to the sport and particularly for putting Women’s MMA in the mainstream.

“Instead of clapping for Ronda Rousey’s defeat give her a standing O for putting the sport on the map,” the Black Mamba tweeted, along with the hashtags #pioneer and #muse.

Post UFC 207, Rousey admitted that her future remains unclear and maintained non comittal on whether she will return to fighting anytime soon, with talks of retirement very much in the air.

Ronda Rousey has suffered back-to-back defeats when she was touted to win both times, and her future in the sport looks uncertain. Rousey may need to take a good, hard look at herself and course correct as necessary. Yet, motivation is aplenty, with much of the sporting world also empathizing and supporting her through her low times.

