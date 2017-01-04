UFC News: Legendary boxing coach Freddie Roach slams Ronda Rousey's striking abilities

Freddie Roach says everyone has Rousey's 'number' now.

by Mike Diaz 04 Jan 2017, 20:20 IST

Roach believes Rousey should retire

What’s the story?

Former UFC women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey has fallen on hard times as of late, after her devastating 48-second knockout loss at UFC 207 this past weekend (Friday, December 30, 2016), and is facing the heat of the criticism after the bout’s conclusion.

Rousey has faced criticism from celebrities such as Justin Bieber on Twitter after her poor performance but now legendary boxing coach Freddy Roach has chimed in on the situation after a recent interview with TMZ.

In case you didn’t know....

Rousey suffered her first professional loss back in November of 2015 in the main event of UFC 193 from Melbourne, Australia, in which she was knocked out by Holly Holm in the second round, with a vicious head-kick after being completely out-classed in the striking department.

After taking over a year off to prepare for her return, Rousey would return to challenge new Bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 207 but fell victim to Nunes’ superior striking power after just 48 seconds.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Roach had to say about Rousey’s performance (courtesy of MMA Mania):

"Muay Thai is standup also, you can go to the ground, but it’s mostly standup. She doesn’t do well with standup and everybody has her number now. The thing is, when you get beat like that, sometimes you can come back from that, sometimes you can’t. It depends on the person. The first fight landed and the fight was over, 48 seconds of beating. That’s the fight game."

What’s next?

After suffering yet another defeat in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Rousey’s future in the sport is now being questioned.

With women continuing to evolve each and every day in their respective stand-up games, and Rousey not seeming to evolve under the tutelage of Edmond Tarverdyan, Rousey’s best bet would be to pursue a career in Hollywood and call it a career in MMA.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

If Rousey does decide to make the return, her results most likely won’t change unless she switches camps. While Tarverdyan has been in her corner for years, he simply lacks the ability to coach MMA at the highest level. She needs to find a legitimate striking coach as she progresses in her MMA career. Or she could hang her gloves up for good.

