UFC News: Mario Balotelli says Conor Mcgregor must defeat Giorgio Petrosyan to become the 'champion of champions'

Mario Balotelli thinks that Giorgio Petrosyan can be a good opponent for Mcgregor

Controversial football star Mario Balotelli has recently voiced his opinion about Conor McGregor being the greatest MMA fighter currently enlisted on the UFC roster.

The 26-year-old took to his Instagram account and pitched Giorgio Petrosyan, a renowned Italian kickboxer, as the man who McGregor must defeat before hailing himself as the ‘champion of the champions.’

@thenotoriousmma you are a great fighter BUT to be the champion of the champions you need to beat THE CHAMPION @giorgiopetrosyan GOOD LUCK FOR THIS ONE PLEASE DONT BE SCARED‍. Guys.. do you want this fight to happen? #ido A photo posted by Mario Balotelli (@mb459) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:01pm PST

The bizarre post inspired an hilarious outcome, as fans plastered Balotelli’s Twitter wall questioning the identity of the virtually unknown fighter.

@FinallyMario I can't think of a more uninteresting fight. — Rob Smith (@robsmithireland) December 23, 2016

While the Twitterati brushed off the booking prowess of the controversial Italian, Petrosyan does boast of a commendable kickboxing record. ‘The Doctor’, as he is known amongst his fans, has an incredible record of 83 wins in 88 fights, with only one defeat.

Here’s a video of highlights from his career:

However, one must not forget that the Mystic Mac has conquered it all inside the Octagon, and might have other opponents in sight. The recently crowned (and later revoked) two divisional Champion, is inarguably the biggest draw in the history of the sport.

The Irishman cannot only trash talk his opponents on the microphone, but has the credentials and the abilities to back his words up in the Octagon as well.

McGregor is currently taking a break as he awaits the birth of his first child. Upon his return to the cage, The Notorious One could face his either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson to defend his Lightweight title.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz also looks like a befitting opponent, as their series is currently at 1-1. A third bout between the two can conclude the trilogy, and both fighters can move on from there.

