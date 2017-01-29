UFC News: Michael Bisping outlines the perfect scenario for his reitrement

Michael Bisping is looking for the biggest fight possible when he returns to the Octagon.

by Shikhar Abs News 29 Jan 2017, 02:53 IST

Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping

What’s the story?

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is the biggest mixed martial arts star from United Kingdom. 2016 was Bisping’s year as he defeated Luke Rockhold at UFC 199

to become the UFC champion, and then went on to successfully defend his title against Dan Henderson to end the year on a high.

After spending more than a decade in the UFC, ‘The Count’ has a great career behind him which started off as him winning TUF season 3. He has faced and defeated many big names in the business, and even became a UFC champion. In a podcast interview with SiriusXM Rush, Bisping talked about his plans for next fight and ideal scenario for his retirement,

“I am at the tail end of my career. I think everybody knows that. It’s not like I have a huge career ahead of me. I have got a huge

career behind me.” “That is the plan, two more wins and sayonara buddy. We will see but that is the plan right now. Plans change. That would be a perfect scenario for me.”



In case you didn’t know...

UFC champion Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping has a professional MMA record of 31-7-0 (W-L-D). He was the winner of TUF season 3 and even revisited TUF 9 and TUF 14

as a coach. He has 18 wins by knockout in his fighting career. His nickname ‘The Count’ comes from his ancestral background as his ancestor was a polish count back in the day.

In 2016 he went 3-0, defeating Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold and Dan Henderson, with ‘performance of the night’ and ‘fight of the night’ bonus for all the fights.

The heart of the matter

Before ‘The Count’ plans to hang his gloves for good, he is eyeing for big money fights when he returns from his injury. He has stated that he is ready to face anyone in the

Octagon as long as it brings in big money. Nearing the end of his career, Bisping is looking to achieve financial stability before he retires. In the interview with SiriusXM Rush, he defended this statement,

“I don’t see what’s controversial with this statement at all. I said I want to be a part of biggest fights possible. Whether that’s

Yoel Romero, whether that’s Georges St-Pierre, Jacare Souza or Anderson Silva, I just want to be a part of the biggest fight possible

and earn the most money and that didn’t go down well with some people and I really don’t see why that offends anybody or pisses

anybody off. The biggest fight possible and the biggest fight card possible. I want to be in a big event, I want to be on a big card. Is that too much

to ask? I have been here forever doing this.”

What Next?

Michael Bisping is set to undergo knee surgery that will keep him out of action until May. He should defend his title against the #1 contender Yoel Romero, but ‘The Count’ has expressed his interest in fighting other big names in the business which would potentially draw bigger crowds.

Sportskeeda’s Take

After a UFC career which spanned more than a decade and 38 fights under his name, Michael Bisping became the first Briton to win the UFC belt. He has had a long, successful and controversial career. He faced his share of heartbreaks and vicious knockout, there were times that everyone wrote of ‘The Count’ thinking he will never be the same fighter again, that he could never be a champion.

“Adversity causes some men to break; others to break records.” – William Arthur Ward. Michael Bisping is the kind who faced the adversities and came out a champion.

He deserves the big money fights, that he is demanding from the UFC.