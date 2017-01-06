UFC News: Michael Bisping takes a jab at Yoel Romero on Instagram

The Counts continues to talk about Romero's past controversies.

UFC Champion turns Wizard on Instagram

What’s the story?

UFC middleweight fighter Yoel Romero became the number one contender for Michael Bisping’s Middleweight title after he defeated Chris Weidman at UFC 205. Ever since then the champion and the challenger have never wasted an opportunity to take a shot at each other.

‘The Count’ Bisping picked a comical Harry Potter version picture of himself and Yoel Romero and posted it on Instagram that consisted of a clear jab at the Cuban’s past doping violations.

In case you didn’t know...

The former Olympic Silver medalist Romero has been flagged for a doping violation by USADA in the past which was allegedly due to the intake of contaminated supplements. He has been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs in his past fights.

After his fight with the former middleweight champion, Chris Weidman, he wasted no time in issuing a challenge to the Britisher. Bisping responded with some foul insults and gestures.

Currently, Romero has been suspended for 60 days by NYSAC for hopping over the cage after defeating Weidman at UFC 205. As per the rules of NYSAC a fighter is not supposed to leave the cage until the official decision is announced.

The heart of the matter

The beef between the two fighters does not seem to be coming to an end. Bisping had previously denounced the idea of fighting a challenger who has been previously tested for banned substances but later gave the nod.

But he hasn’t stopped pointing out the flaws in Romero’s career taunting him online with his Instagram posts.

What’s next?

The Cuban seems to be the current number one contender for Bisping’s title but as he has been suspended for 60 days by NYSAC, the fight will not take place until the end of January.

On the other hand, former rival of Bisping, Luke Rockhold who has a score to settle with ‘The Count’ has been struggling to get his demands met with his employer and certainly wouldn’t mind a title shot if it turns out to be good for the business.

Unfortunately for Rockhold, he recently pulled out of a fight against Jacare Souza citing a knee injury. This meant that the Brazilian was without an opponent and so has expressed his desire to fight Bisping for the title.

So the only person who is available for Bisping to lock horns with would be Souza. Though they have never crossed paths, a duel between the two would only bring the UFC financial success in Brazil and England.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Currently, the UFC middleweight champion has been promoting his rivalry with Romero and the way the rivalry is unfolding, Bisping has set his target.

Romero has explosive power despite nearing 40 years of age. Bisping, on the other hand, has proved to have a hard chin against the likes of Dan Henderson, among others.

After Romero’s spectacular victory over Weidman, he has proved that he is the rightful contender for Bisping’s title. And the current rivalry involving online taunts might pave way to the fight being finally finalised.

