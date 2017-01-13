UFC News: MMA Legend Bas Rutten feels the UFC will try to sign Brock Lesnar again after his suspension

Rutten believes the company will resort to bringing the Beast back to the Octagon as it has no more PPV stars left.

by anand muralidharan News 13 Jan 2017, 21:02 IST

Rutten believes Lesnar will be added to the roster just to sell tickets

What’s the story?

MMA legend and commentator Bas Rutten believes the UFC will attempt to sign Heavyweight prospect Brock Lesnar again, after his one-year suspension sentence for anti-doping violation is served.

Rutten believes the company has got no more PPV stars left, hence in an audacious attempt to build PPV revenue, it will be open to re-signing the Beast and lure the big man back into the Octagon.

In case you didn’t know...

Lesnar’s last appearance in the octagon was at UFC 200, as he took on Mark Hunt in what resulted in a no-contest brawl, after the former tested positive for performance enhancing substances. A one-year suspension was handed to Lesnar that ends in July 2017, making him eligible for future contracts with the company.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Submission Radio the UFC legend Rutten said,

“If Rousey decided to hang it up, they got only Conor McGregor. Now, Conor’s not going to fight for a very long time anymore. What if he gets injured? Boom. I mean, you look at Jon Jones who’s a phenomenal athlete, who by the way also has to wait until he comes back, and he draws good pay-per-view numbers, but not what McGregor and Rousey are doing. They need another person. And the only other person that’s there, is Brock Lesnar. And that’s why I’m thinking they’ll go after him.”

Rutten believes Lesnar will be added to the roster just to sell tickets and not to climb rankings and have another crack at the heavyweight division.

What’s next?

As the UFC continues its Undeniable series, the company is trying its best to live up to the series’ name with a couple of huge upcoming fights lined up with the top picks being Woodley-Thompson 2 and Nurmagomedov-Ferguson at UFC 209.

Sportskeeda’s take

Brock Lesnar's return to the UFC caused a major storm in the sport at UFC 200 and is guaranteed to do much of the same if he does return from suspension and into the Octagon, with Bas Rutten believing it's a major possibility.

