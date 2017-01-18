UFC News: Nate Diaz set to apply for boxing license in Nevada

Nate Diaz has thrown the MMA world yet another curveball with this latest stunt.

Nate Diaz always likes to keep people guessing

What's the story?

UFC veteran Nate Diaz is in the process of applying for a boxing license in Nevada, according to MMA Fighting.

In case you didn't know...

The 31-year-old Diaz, who is coming off the back of two fights against Conor McGregor, looks set to emulate his rival once again. McGregor also applied for a boxing license in order to edge closer towards a fight with Floyd Mayweather. Diaz, however, has always spoken highly about his love of boxing and has also been Andre Ward’s sparring partner.

The heart of the matter

Whether Diaz is serious about transitioning into boxing, the timing is certainly interesting given how deep McGregor is into the situation with Floyd. Some people believe that this is just a marketing tactic by Diaz, meanwhile, others think that his intentions, in regards to becoming a two-sport fighter, are serious.

Many fans are eager to see Diaz vs McGregor 3

What's next?

The man who traded victories with The Notorious One has already paid his $50,000 fine that was issued to him as a result of his press conference scrap with McGregor. So now, there are really no limitations to what he can do and if this move is to be believed, then we're much more likely to see him in a boxing ring at some point during 2017.

Sportskeeda's take

It seems very odd that Diaz would make a move like this considering his position within the UFC. Whilst it's not uncommon these days for fighters to speak out against the company, you would think Diaz has the potential to put on a host of top fights this year if he stuck with MMA.

Diaz in a boxing ring isn't nearly as appealing to us as Diaz inside the Octagon, which is probably because his division is as exciting as it's ever been. Regardless of if he chases McGregor forever, at the end of the day the guy needs to get his head on straight and realise how talented he is.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com