UFC News: Never before seen pictures of Ronda Rousey's Body Issue photoshoot released

Sports Illustrated unveils unseen pictures which will melt the internet.

by Shikhar Abs News 12 Jan 2017, 20:55 IST

Ronda Rousey on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 issue

What’s the story?

It’s been only a few days since Ronda Rousey posted an inspirational quote on Instagram after her comeback dream was shattered by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

All her supporters had been waiting to hear something from her and this post was a good start.

Now, Rousey fans who want to see more of the former Women’s Bantamweight Champion will be granted their wish, with Sports Illustrated’s never-before-seen photos from Rousey’s shoot with the magazine.

In the photo shoot, the UFC Superstar is seen wearing nothing but body paint on her. The magazine kept some shots from Rousey’s famous body paint photo shoot in their vault, thinking of unveiling them at the right moment. Sports Illustrated released them just after her comeback in UFC 207 was announced.

In case you didn’t know...

The Olympic bronze medalist has an impressive professional MMA record of 12-2-0 (W-L-D), with six successful title defences. Her first loss came at the hands of Holly Holm

at UFC 193, which devastated her.

Rousey has won ESPY Fighter of the Year award in 2015 edging past the American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Rousey had made headlines when she first appeared in

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2015 issue and in 2016 in the body paint photo shoot.

The heart of the matter

Assistant Managing Editor M J Day revealed on TNT, that after working with Ronda Rousey she realised where the worldwide frenzy around her comes from,

“She’s fascinating. She’s mesmerizing. And she is equally feminine, warm and relatable. After you shoot with her for a day,

you realize where the worldwide frenzy comes from. It’s ‘Rondamania’ and it’s overtaken the general population.”

These pictures are going to knock you out:

What’s next?

It is not clear what the future has in store for ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey. There has not been any official announcement of her retiring from the UFC. It is safe to assume,

she will come back stronger and prove to all the doubters that ‘Armbar Nation’ is here to stay. It is too soon to write her off.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Rousey has always had a fierce work ethic, that is what propelled her to the top of the UFC. The same dedication and work ethic is also visible in her other endeavours,

whether it is acting, modelling or writing.

The first time she appeared in the swimsuit issue, the internet nearly exploded and it is going to melt again with these unseen pictures just revealed to the public.

