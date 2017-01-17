UFC News: UFC announces 3 new rule changes effective from 2017

Small but effective changes to a few rules in the UFC.

by anand muralidharan News 17 Jan 2017, 18:08 IST

UFC makes new rule changes

The UFC has approved and made changes to three new rules effective immediately from 2017. UFC Fight Night 103 Rodriguez vs Penn, at Phoenix, was the first event where the new rule changes were implemented.

As the first event of the year at Phoenix ended up being an incredible night of fights for fans, the legend BJ Penn was decimated and went down in the main event to the young Mexican Yair Rodriguez.



The UFC made new rules, three to be exact with the first being, a single hand on the mat is now considered to be a standing fighter. The second rule change will implicate fighters who extend their fingers out of their gloves, towards their opponent's face while assessing range and distance, will be grounds for a foul call and a possible point deduction. The third rule change sees a tweak in the striking department from a bottom position, as it will now be legal for fighters to hell kick the kidney from a bottom position on the mat.