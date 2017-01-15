UFC News: Oddsmakers open a line on Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight, McGregor is a huge underdog

The odds are hugely against Conor McGregor in a fight against pro-boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

by Shikhar Abs News 15 Jan 2017, 13:58 IST

Odds are in favour of Mayweather with McGregor coming out as a huge underdog

What’s the news?

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has previously said that he will come out of retirement only to fight the UFC champion Conor McGregor and he wants $100 million for that fight. He made an offer to pay $15 million and a cut of the PPV to McGregor if he was willing to get in the ring to face the undefeated legend.

UFC president Dana White recently appeared on The Herd with an offer of his own. He offered both the fighter $25 million each and a certain amount of share from the PPV revenue. The offer was ridiculed by Mayweather with a simple message “You’re a comedian!”, according to TMZ.

This fight, whenever it takes place will be one of the biggest PPV draws in the history of any combat sport. It’s already drawing the attention of bookies and oddsmakers.

In case you didn’t know...

Floyd Mayweather has an unbeaten record of 49-0-0 in the boxing ring, 26 of which have come via knockouts. He was also a 5-division world champion. Mayweather retired from boxing after defeating Andre Berto in his last fight.

According to Forbes, he has amassed career earnings of over $700 million and his fight against Manny Pacquiao crushed multiple boxing financial records. The fight grossed over $600 million and was the highest-grossing, single day sporting event ever.

He is currently working as a promoter with his company Mayweather Promotions, promoting young talents in boxing.

Conor McGregor is a 2-division UFC world champion and is the only fighter in the history of the UFC to achieve this feat. His professional MMA record is 21-3-0, and he also has thirteen finishes in the first round.

In his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 202, McGregor set the UFC record for the highest disclosed pay earning $3 million, not including the PPV share and sponsorship money.

The heart of the matter

With all the offers flying left and right regarding the fight, it surely didn’t take long for oddsmakers to step in and start posting the odds for the would be fight. Dave Mason of betonline.ag weighed in with his opinion on Twitter.

According to his odds, Mayweather looks like the clear favourite to win if such a fight ever happens and UFC’s Conor McGregor with no experience in pro-boxing is a clear underdog.

The first McGregor v Mayweather bet comes in.

$10 on MscGregor to win $100.

Odds> https://t.co/gLbjpD3yoh — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) January 13, 2017

What next?

Mayweather recently shut down any plans of coming out of retirement for now. In a press conference, during one of his fight promotions, Mayweather was asked about his

offer to McGregor to which he replied that he was retired now and that he wants to concentrate on helping young boxers that he promotes.

Conor McGregor is currently taking a break from UFC ahead of the birth of his first child with his long-time girlfriend Dee Devlin. He seems ready for the fight and even got

a boxing license which allows him to box anywhere in the US.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This dream fight will easily beat all PPV records ever if it happens. The media coverage and attention on this topic is already high with the fight still in exploratory phase. We can only imagine how things will blow up if this bout ever gets official. It will attract the attention of fans not only from MMA and boxing but from other sports as well.

As expected, the oddsmakers are rating McGregor as a huge underdog. He lacks any experience in the boxing ring against professional boxers, let alone facing an all time great.

For now, the fight seems unlikely to happen but you never know, with the amount of money this event will generate, things could change again in the future. We are definitely in support of this cross-over fight to materialise.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com