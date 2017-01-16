UFC News: Ovince Saint Preux preparing for crunch fight against Jan Blachowicz

Saint Preux aims for a future title shot, but not looking past Blachowicz.

by anand muralidharan News 16 Jan 2017, 18:33 IST

Blachowicz takes on Saint Preux at UFC Fight Night 104

What’s the story?

An exciting clash between Ovince Sanit Preux and Jan Blachowicz is in store for UFC fans, as the two contenders in the light heavyweight division will battle it out on Feb 4 at UFC Fight Night 104, Houston, Texas. Saint Preux, a former pro footballer and a Knoxville resident, speaking to a local Knoxville news crew has stated he is preparing hard for the upcoming battle on Super Bowl weekend, claiming he is ready to enter the octagon.

In case you didn’t know

Saint Preux (19-9), currently on the back of two consecutive losses, faces a Polish fighter in Blachowicz (19-6) eager and rearing to stake his claim in the division. In their most recent outings, Blachowicz was put to the sword and beaten via unanimous decision by Alexander Gustafson while Saint Preux was knocked out by Jimi Manuwa.

Heart of the matter

With both fighters desperate to claim a victory and having an almost identical MMA record, Saint Preux in the interview with the local Knoxville news crew, claims he is not taking the Pole lightly, as he prepares to slug it out and go the distance on Feb 4.

“It’s definitely an itch-factor to get back in there. I tell everybody, like playing football you lose a game in football one weekend, you can redeem yourself the next weekend. The thing with mixed martial arts is you literally have to wait 3-4 months, 4-5 months to get your turn back,” said Saint Preux.

When asked about football and UFC overlapping each other, Preux responded by stating,

“I fight Saturday and Sunday night is the Superbowl, so there are going to be a lot of people in town. It’s a good opportunity for me to make a good statement.

What’s next?

“Towards the end of 2017, Where I really want to be is in the number 1 contender’s spot fighting for the belt,” said Preux. As for Jan Blachowicz, a win over Saint Preux will definitely get him back in the mix. However, a loss, on the other hand, could be detrimental to his career, as he would have registered just a single victory in his last five appearances in the octagon. The main event of Fight Night 104 will feature the ‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung as he takes on Dennis ‘ The Menace’ Bermudez.

Sportskeeda’s take

In what seems to be an exciting fight card, a victory for either man Saint Preux or Blachowicz will boost their hopes of getting closer earning a shot at the Lightweight belt.