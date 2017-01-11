UFC News: Ronda Rousey finally breaks silence on social media following UFC 207 loss

Ronda Rousey makes her first post on social media since losing at UFC 207

by Mike Diaz News 11 Jan 2017, 04:22 IST

After suffering yet another humiliating defeat in almost two year’s time, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has finally broken her silence on social media with an inspirational quote.

What’s the story?

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is coming off of yet another humiliating loss inside the Octagon, as new 135-pound champ Amanda Nunes made quick work of ‘The Rowdy One’ in their main event meeting at UFC 207 last month (Friday, December 30, 2016).

Since the loss Rousey has remained extremely silent on social media, until now that is. Rousey took to her Instagram account to post an inspirational quote from famous author JK Rowling, indicating that she is ready to rebuild herself after hitting ‘rock bottom’.

In case you didn’t know...

Rousey suffered the first defeat of her mixed martial arts (MMA) career back in November of 2015 when she was head-kicked by now-former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia, handing Rousey a second round knockout loss to shake up the combat sports world.

After overcoming a great deal of depression, which included thoughts of suicide, Rousey would make her return against current women’s bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes; only to be finished by the heavy-handed Brazilian in just 48 seconds.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s the quote Rousey posted on Instagram:

“And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.”

What’s next?

Given the way Rousey handled her first defeat in MMA, it is very possible that we could expect yet another emotional roller coaster from Rousey following yet another horrific contest. If Rousey can make the big leap and switch camps an MMA return is very likely, however, if she decides to stay with the same camp she currently trains with her results most likely won’t see any difference.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Rousey is one of the true pioneers of not only female MMA, but the sport of MMA as a whole and has nothing left to prove in her career. Sitting rather comfortably financially and with other opportunities lingering, Rousey should hang up the gloves for good and walk away from the sport that she helped build into what it is today.