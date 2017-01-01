UFC News: Ronda Rousey speaks out after her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207

Rousey chose to break her silence with a statement that was released to ESPN.

Ronda’s mom accompanies her as they walk out of the Arena.

What’s the story?

Ronda Rousey failed to make a successful comeback after a year’s hiatus from the sport, as she was defeated by Champion Amanda Nunes. The UFC star wasn't part of the press conference after the fight but released a statement to ESPN on the day she lost.

In case you didn’t know...

During an interview with Ellen Degeneres, two months before the fight, the former Champion stated that her clash with Amanda Nunes for the title will be one of her last battles in the Octagon. However, Rousey has not mentioned anything about retirement.

Nunes, on the other hand, said that Rousey has made enough money to retire and should hang her gloves up. She also went on to blame Rousey's head coach, Edmond Tarverdyan for his top student’s loss.

Rowdy had lost her title to Holly Holm last year, via a devastating knockout loss in the second round. Her main event at UFC 207 was the first time she entered the cage as a challenger. She also admitted to having suicidal thoughts after her fight with Holm.

However, many felt Rousey actually looked in better shape this time around and expected more of a fight from the former Champion.

Unfortunately for the American, her fight with Nunes turned out completely unexpected, as she was broken down within the first minute of the fight. She made multiple attempts to clinch Nunes but failed. The Brazilian hit Rousey with quick and hard shots that forced referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.

Following her one-sided fight with Nunes, she had stormed out of the Octagon without giving a post-fight interview. She also skipped the post-fight press conference as she exited the arena with her team and her mother. However, a few hours later, she did release a statement.

Heart of the matter:

This is the statement that the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight released to ESPN Today:

"I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me. Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year.However, sometimes -- even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly -- it doesn't work how you planned.”

Rousey showed some class by praising the women fighters in the UFC, including her former opponent, Nunes:

“I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.”

She concluded by stating the following about her future:

"I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

What’s next?

Rousey’s time in the Octagon may be nearing the end. However, as it's only been two fights since she has been on a losing streak, her return to the cage to regain her past glory is certainly possible. Her team has revealed that the former Champion is dealing with this loss far better than the last one.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Long before the fight, Dana White mentioned that Rousey will fight for the title on her return. But the next time she steps in the Octagon, the UFC might not grant her a title shot. However, we never know what the UFC may decide as Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars in the sport.

The best thing for Rousey would be to fight someone who she can manage to defeat in order to regain her confidence. And perhaps think about changing camps or at least opting to train under a new striking coach.

@BloodyElbow She might wanna reflect on wether her team/coaches in "strong enough" or not. — Harald Nicolaisen (@HaraldNN) January 1, 2017

