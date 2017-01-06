UFC News: Ronda Rousey's ex-boyfriend Brendan Schaub talks why she shouldn't return

by Mike Diaz News 06 Jan 2017, 16:10 IST

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s ex-boyfriend and former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub comments on what’s next for ‘The Rowdy One’s’ career.

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub used to date arguably the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA), former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. Schaub knows a thing or two about the inner workings of Rousey’s training camps and the lead-ups to her fights, and on the latest edition of his podcast The Fighter And The Kid (via LowKickMMA), Schaub discussed his opinion on if Rousey should return to Octagon action and what’s next for his ex-girlfriend.

Schaub’s final bout under the UFC banner was against Travis Browne, who interestingly enough is now Rousey’s new boyfriend. ‘Big Brown’ has since retired from MMA competition, and is reluctant to discuss Rousey at all on his podcast, but made an exception given that we’re coming off the cusp of UFC 207.

“I think that’s it, I don’t know why she would come back. 411 days off in MMA is like taking four years off in football. That’s how fast the sport is growing. If I came back now I’d look like Jack Dempsey. Like ‘oh we aren’t wearing helmets now, we aren’t doing that CTE stuff?” “The sport evolves so fast. I think the 411 days off were a mistake, so if she takes more time off, what then? She fights an even more seasoned Amanda Nunes, what happens then? People are saying she should just change camps, it doesn’t work like that. Let’s say she goes and trains at Jacksons, what happens if she doesn’t gel with the coaches?”

The talk of changing of camps would certainly hep Rousey in a return, but as Schaub pointed out, if she decides to take another extended amount of time off it could spell trouble for another return to Octagon action.

Schaub is spot on in his analysis of the situation, as another year off from the sport would leave her sidelined while the rest of the women in the division get better. If Rousey has lost the thrill and love for the sport, it is time to hang up the 4 oz gloves for good.