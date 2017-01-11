UFC News: Ronda Rousey's home gets defaced after UFC 207 loss

The perpetrators are still unknown.

Rousey was UFC’s first Women’s Bantamweight Champion

What's the story?

On the 10th of January, Daily Mail reported that after her humiliating loss to Amanda Nunes, disgruntled fans defaced UFC Fighter Ronda Rousey's home in Venice Beach, California.

Ronda Rousey's Venice Home Targeted By Angry Fans, Vandalized For Nunes Defeat [Photos] https://t.co/ZOojrAWLmW pic.twitter.com/JeXegGd6Hw — Tarjei Nymark Mørkve (@MMA_Norway_) January 10, 2017

Ronda Rousey pictured for the first time following humiliating 48-second UFC defeat and having her home vandalized https://t.co/vbrvDbMtZ4 pic.twitter.com/YkaXLPequL — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 10, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Rousey made her return to the Octagon at UFC 207, one year after her last match at UFC 193, against Holly Holm for the Women's Bantamweight Title. Before that fight, Rousey remained undefeated.

However, her comeback proved unsuccessful after Amanda Nunes beat her in the first round in 48 seconds via TKO. This angered a lot of fans, thus resulting in this act of malice.

The heart of the matter

The individuals who vandalised Rousey’s home are still unknown as of this writing. When the news was first reported by Daily Mail it was accompanied by the picture above of the side panel of the house tainted by an illegible message.

After her loss to Holm at UFC 193, Rousey kept a significantly low-profile; avoiding the press and any media appearances as much as she could. The former Champion did the same after her bout with Nunes at UFC 207 was announced.

Rousey made a one-time arrangement with UFC promoter Dana White which ensured that she would not participate in any media appearances. Rousey's only goal was to focus on her comeback fight.

Many people focused on these steps that Rousey took and spoke highly in her favour instead of Amanda Nunes, who became the underdog in the fight. However, everything fell apart for Rousey in just 48 seconds. Amanda Nunes proved too fast and too powerful for Rousey to handle.

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Her mother, AnnMaria De Mars and a lot of others are expecting Rousey to retire from MMA. Rumour has it that Rousey just might enter the world of professional wrestling.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is really disappointing to see Rousey treated like this. Fans shouldn’t forget that Rousey was instrumental in popularising the MMA Women’s Division.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com