UFC News: Rose Namajunas wants money fight against Michelle Waterson

Rose Namajunas says she wants to face Michelle Waterson next.

by anand muralidharan News 08 Jan 2017, 11:39 IST

Michelle Waterson to fight Rose Namajunas?

What’s the story?

Since Michelle Waterson made her much-anticipated return to the Octagon and defeated Paige VanZant after a lengthy lay-off from the sport, a lot of media attention surrounding the ‘Karate Hottie’s’ next opponent is expected.

Rose Namajunas is the name being tossed around as a potential match-up for Michelle Waterson’s second bout since her return to the Octagon.

Rose, catching wind of the potential fight, claims that she is ready to take on Waterson in what she believes will be a good stylistic match-up as well as a good payday.

In case you didn’t know

Michelle Waterson submitted Paige VanZant via a rear naked choke in the very first round in what was scheduled as a five-round fight. Following the victory, Waterson’s ranking shot up to 7th on the list in the division, just three spots behind her possible next opponent Rose Namajunas.

Also read: UFC News: Paige VanZant says she'll fight Ronda Rousey, but there's a catch

A lot of social media attention has been garnered in the view of this possible fight, with fight fans eager to see the two women battle it out and carve their path to the title.

Namajunas has defeated Paige VanZant herself, previously, but admitted that she was not shocked but impressed in the time it took Waterson to put Paige away.

Heart of the matter

Speaking to FOX Sports in light of the recent attention towards the fight with Waterson, Namajunas said:

“I am a big fan of Michelle ever since I started, she’s been doing this a long time. It’s one of the main reasons I always like to challenge myself and she definitely showed a lot of improvement in her last fight and she beat Paige VanZant faster than me so why not challenge her to a contest as well.”

While Namajunas is aware of the possible extra money involved in the fight, she also respects the rejuvenated Michelle Waterson. Namajunas added:

“I think the speed at which she beat her in, definitely surprised me, but I knew that Michelle was definitely reinvented herself and gained some new muscles. Not just physically but mentally as well, coming off a long layoff. You become very hungry. People always talk about ring rust, I don’t believe in that bull (expletive). I think if you want to fight, you want to fight no matter what.”

Sportskeeda’s take

Although a large number of fans are calling for the fight, the UFC has not officially announced the fight yet.

It could present the organisation with an opportunity to not only to create a good stylistic match up but also gain a lot of viewership and attention with the two athletes on show, eager and gunning for their shot at the title in the near future.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com