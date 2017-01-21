UFC News: Stephen Thompson fires back at Tyron Woodley's racism comments

Stephen Thompson doesn't agree with Tyron Woodley's comments on racism in the UFC.

by Mike Diaz News 21 Jan 2017, 06:16 IST

No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson fires back at champ Tyron Woodley’s insinuations that he’s been discriminated as champion due to the color of his skin.

What’s the story?

After putting on a helacious showing inside the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden, UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley and No. 1-ranked Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson’s initial meeting ended in a majority draw.

Now the pair will run it back once again in the main event of UFC 209, to determine once and for all who is the best 170-pound fighter between the two. During the build-up to the fight, however, Woodley feels he was discriminated for the color of his skin, something Thompson believes simply isn’t true.

In case you didn’t know...

Woodley believes that the fans and the UFC treat him the way they do because he is an African-American, citing Jon Jones and flyweight champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson as two champions who have also felt that wrath as well.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Thompson had to say about Woodley’s comments on racism in mixed martial arts (MMA):

“Jon Jones, one of the biggest stars in the UFC at the time,” Thompson said (courtesy of LowKickMMA). “Anderson Silva. … He’s the GOAT. I’m looking at these fighters, and to me, (they) haven’t been treated any differently. “But I haven’t seen (Woodley’s) side. I haven’t been around him, and haven’t seen what’s going on with the UFC. But who doesn’t know Tyron?”

What’s next?

Regardless of comments between the two, Woodley and Thompson will settle their differences in the main event of UFC 209 live on pay-per-view (PPV) for the UFC welterweight title, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

‘Wonderboy’s’ comments regarding race in the UFC are justified, as Anderson Silva and Jon Jones are both considered the best mixed martial artists to have ever competed in the UFC. When it is all said and done, however, only one man can be the champion of the UFC’s welterweight division.