UFC News: Strawweight fighter Bec Rawlings posts topless picture for raising human equality awareness

Bec Rawlings goes topless against so called feminists and white knights of the society.

by Shikhar Abs News 14 Jan 2017, 02:11 IST

Bec Rawlings goes topless to raise awareness

What’s the story?

UFC Strawweight Bec Rawlings has been known to raise her voice for humanity. Two years ago she posted a strong message on social media against feminism and called for equal human rights for all. In that message she wrote, “I am not oppressed.. the only people who oppress me are the feminists and white knights that judge me and want me to conform to their agenda...”

In keeping with that, Rawlings took to Instagram recently and shared two topless pictures of her with a sign that read, “F*** Feminism. I believe in human rights... for all!!!”

In case you didn’t know...

Bec Rawlings was a cast member of TUF 20: Team Pettis vs Team Melendez, where she lost her first match against Heather Jo Clark. She was part of Team Melendez. The Australian mixed martial artist has a professional MMA record of 7-5-4 (W-L-D) and has four wins via submission to her name.

The UFC star had previously released the same pictures two years ago with strong views against feminism,

New age feminists don't want equal rights they want to demonize men & belittle women who don't conform!! pic.twitter.com/QawRoD9StY — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) January 13, 2015

The heart of the matter

Merriam-Webster defines feminism as the theory of political, economic, and social equality of sexes; organized activity on behalf of women’s rights and interests.

Bec Rawlings believes, that the modern era feminists don’t want equal rights but they want to demonize men and belittle women who don’t conform with their ideology.

Rawlings reposted the photos of her in a post on Instagram this Thursday, saying about how we should raise our children to love and respect all people. The caption of the recent post reads,

“Still working hard to raise awareness that we need equality and in order for that we as HUMANS need to stick together and raise our children to LOVE and respect ALL no matter the gender, race or sexuality. Spreading love and acceptance with a little bit of attitude one day at a time”.

What next?

Bec Rawlings will continue her work to raise awareness on human equality, meanwhile she has a fight coming upon UFC Fight Night against Tecia Torres (7-1-0)

on February 4, 2017.

Sportskeeda’s take

Over the years many MMA stars have made good use of their fame raising awareness on many social issues and helping many NGOs. The initiative taken by Rawlings is

quite admirable. She is raising her voice for humanity, and wants everyone to teach their kids to love and respect everyone equally.

Bec Rawlings has faced her share of criticism for having the courage to speak her mind, but she has never backed down and still continues with her words. She is to be saluted for being a truly strong woman.