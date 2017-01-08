UFC News: Team Alpha Male's Darren Elkins to face Mirsad Bektic at UFC 209

What's the story?

Team Alpha Male member Darren "The Damage' Elkins will be facing Mirsad Bektic at UFC 209.

In case you didn't know

UFC 209 will be taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on March 4, 2017. The headlining match for the event is still TBD, although a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is being rumoured to serve as the main event.

The other two fights currently scheduled for this event are; Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt and Todd Duffee vs. Mark Godbeer.

The heart of the matter

Darren Elkins, #12 in UFC's featherweight division, after joining Team Alpha Male, has been riding a three-fight win streak over Robert Whiteford, Chas Skelly, and Godofredo Pepy via unanimous decisions.

Elkins has also defeated fighters such as Diego Brandao (unanimous decision), Hatsu Hioki (unanimous decision), and Duane "BANG" Ludwig (TKO), totalling up to 11 wins in the UFC.

Elkins' opponent, Mirsad Bektic, #13 in UFC's featherweight division, has also secured 11 total wins in the UFC. On October 8, 2016, Bektic defeated Russell Doane at UFC 204 in the first round via submission.

Bektic has also grasped wins over Chas Skelly (majority decision), Paul Redmond (unanimous decision), and Lucas Martins (TKO in round 2).

Considering that Bektic and Elkins are two of the best fighters right now in UFC's Featherweight division, a fight between them has been inevitable.

What's next?

As mentioned above, the card for this event is still a work in progress. However, the following bouts have been announced; Paul Craig vs. Tyson Pedro, Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur, and luri Alcantara vs. Luke Sanders.

Sportskeeda’s take

As the card for this event is still under works, it would be very hard to comment on the PPV right now.

The video below shows Darren Elkins explaining why he joined Team Alpha Male:

