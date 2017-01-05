UFC News: Todd Grisham lands commentating job with UFC

Grisham will begin his commentary duties at UFC Fight Night 103.

by Mike Diaz 05 Jan 2017

Todd Grisham has gone from calling professional wrestling bouts to sitting cage side with Joe Rogan calling UFC fights

What’s the story?

Todd Grisham has been everywhere in the world of combat related sports, as he started off in the WWE working as a commentator before moving on to Sports Center, and now landing a job with the UFC.

According to a report from LowKickMMA, Grisham has signed on with the UFC and will be handling commentary duties at the promotion’s upcoming event from Phoenix, Arizona that features the return of UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn.

In case you didn’t know...

Grisham started his sporting career with the WWE back in 2004 where he served as the voice of Heat, Byte This, and Bottom Line. He then got his shot at the commentary desk with ECW in 2008.

Grisham would then take the next step in moving up to the SmackDown commentary table, before going to NXT prior to parting ways with the company in 2011 to work with ESPN.

The heart of the matter

Grisham will be working exclusively on the FOX Sports 1 studio desk and will try his hand at play by play commentary for the bouts that go down at UFC Fight Night 103. Despite the fact that former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg has walked away from the company, Grisham is not going to be his full-time replacement.

Therefore the Jim Rome rumours continue to fluctuate throughout the media.

What’s next?

If Grisham can prove himself at the UFC commentary desk, it could open up the door for bigger and brighter things for the 40-year-old sportscaster. After impressing many in the WWE, which led to his Sports Center hiring, Grisham may finally find a solid home with the fight promotion.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Grisham is an extremely engaging and talented commentator from his work in the WWE, and if he can do a good job in the UFC, fight fans will be in for a real treat after losing ‘Goldie’.

