UFC News: Top European prospect Tom Duquesnoy announces that he has signed with the UFC

UFC's new signing, top French prospect Tom Duquesnoy has been tipped to be a success.

by anand muralidharan News 17 Jan 2017, 18:36 IST

UFC sign Frenchman Tom Duquesnoy

What’s the story?

Following weeks of ongoing negotiations, top French prospect Tom Duquesnoy (14-1) has officially signed with the UFC, as the fighter announced via a Facebook post. The exciting, young talent who is 23 years old is a two-weight BAMMA champion.

In case you didn't know...

The Bantamweight prospect, who is hungry to make a name for himself in a new promotion, will be assigned a fight in the weeks to come, as he begins his preparation for a UFC debut. Duquesnoy, a skilled fighter with a superb MMA record has been touted as a huge prospect and is backed to scale the UFC and become a Champion.

The heart of the matter

As the fighter is being touted as a massive talent acquisition for the company, Duquesnoy has a wide variety of skills from a good stand up game to an excellent ground game. The young Frenchman was delighted to be added to the roster and eager to make his debut in the UFC.

What's next?

A first fight in the franchise’s Bantamweight division for the first ever two-weight BAMMA champion is what's in store for fight fans, as Cody Garbrandt, Cruz and other top prospects in the division will be keeping an eye out for the young Frenchman beginning his UFC journey.

Sportskeeda's take

An exciting signing for the UFC and fight fans alike, as the Bantamweight division is stacked with talented professionals all gunning for a shot to be the Champion.

With Duquesnoy, the company has not just got a guy with his age, passion and skill in the sport of MMA but a man similar to Conor Mcgregor, as he was signed from one of the biggest promotions in Europe and is a two-weight champion coming into the UFC.

