UFC News: Tyron Woodley says that he will knock Michael Bisping out

Tyron Woodley reveals how we would defeat Michael Bisping if a fight ever happens.

“The Chosen One” exchanging punches with ‘Wonderboy’

What’s the story?

Behind the scenes at UFC 207, UFC Welterweight champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley and UFC Middleweight champion Michael “The Count” Bisping had an encounter. It ended with both of them agreeing to meet each other in a catchweight (180 lbs) fight.

At first, it was believed to be some banter between two co-workers. However, it’s now being reported that both Woodley and Bisping are serious about entering the octagon to face each other in the future.

On the possibility of a fight against Bisping, the UFC Welterweight champion told FOX Sports the following:

“I would knock Bisping out. I didn’t even think about it until he started running his mouth in the back. I’m like damn, does he really understand that I would whoop his ass? This is not a good fight for him. This is a horrible fight for him. But if he wants to do it, I’ll gladly take your belt.”

He also revealed that he believes that he is faster, stronger and can also punch harder than Bisping. He also said that he is a better wrestler and boxer as compared to his 185-pound counterpart.

In case you didn’t know...

“The Chosen One” and “The Count” ran into each other backstage at UFC 207 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

They had a conversation in which they both agreed to fight each other sometime in the future in a catchweight (180 lbs) fight. Woodley and Bisping are both analysts at the UFC broadcasts on FOX.

In the above video, Woodley and Bisping can be seeing having the said altercation backstage at UFC 207.

The heart of the matter

Their altercation at UFC 207 has prompted Woodley to say this. Also, Conor McGregor has completely revolutionised the thought process of all MMA title holders.

Since “Mystic Mac” became the first two division UFC champion the thought of challenging for the title of another weight class and winning it surely looks very tempting and achievable.

So, the thought of having a super-fight against each other must be very enticing for both the champions.

What next?

Woodley last defended his title against Josh ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. The fight was judged to be a draw. So, a rematch with Thompson might be a more logical decision. As for Bisping, Yoel “Soldier Of God” Romero awaits him.

Bisping last defended his title by defeating Dan Henderson. Romero too has earned himself a title shot by knocking former champion Chris Weidman out of his way. So a super-fight between the two champions might not happen just yet.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Holding the division hostage for a super-fight is truly unfair. Title-contenders like Thompson, Lawler, Romero and others will suffer if Woodley challenges for the UFC 185-pound title. A super-fight between the two champions will surely be a mouth-watering prospect for both the hardcore and casual fans, however.

The UFC too will make a lot of money out it. Although, for the sake of the welfare of other fighters a super-fight must be avoided. Thompson and Romero should be the next in line for their title shots at the 170 and 185-pound belts respectively.

