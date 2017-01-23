UFC News: Tyron Woodley wants a super-fight with GSP, Conor McGregor or Michael Bisping

UFC Welterweight champ, Tyron Woodley is looking for big money super-fights.

Tyron Woodley is ready to take on GSP, Bisping as well as Nick and Nate Diaz

What’s the story?

Reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley wants to fight Canadian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) legend Georges St. Pierre. Georges St. Pierre (GSP) is one of the most beloved UFC Champions of all time and a former Champion of the division.

Woodley has clearly stated that he would love to welcome GSP back to the Octagon in a recent interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Besides this, Woodley also stated that he is interested in a Champion vs. Champion showdown against current UFC Middleweight (MW/185 pound) champion, Michael Bisping.

Woodley has also repeatedly lobbied for a fight against the Stockton bad boy Nick Diaz. ‘The Chosen One’ also went on to say that he would consider a fight with Nate Diaz, as well as current UFC Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor. Watch the interview below:

In case you didn’t know...

Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley (16-3-1) is the current UFC Welterweight Champion of the world. In today’s UFC landscape, Woodley seems to be keeping up with the trend of trying to bag money-fights.

Woodley is interested in potential super-fights against opponents that usually fight at Lightweight all the way up to Middleweight. GSP (25-2) is an MMA legend and one of the longest reigning UFC champs of all time.

GSP was scheduled for a potential return to the Octagon at UFC 206 in his home country of Canada. However, contract disputes with the UFC led to the cancellation of his return. Nevertheless, GSP and his legal team are still in negotiations with the UFC brass.

Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping (30-7) currently holds the UFC 185-pound title and is one of the most called-out fighters in the UFC today. Nick Diaz (26-9-2) is one of the most popular MMA fighters of all time.

The former Strikeforce 170-pound Champion is a huge draw in MMA and a big money fight. Nate Diaz (19-11) gained global notoriety after choking out Conor McGregor at UFC 196 and going toe-to-toe with him at UFC 202.

Both Diaz brothers are considered to be big money fights, regardless of the opponent. Conor McGregor (21-3) is the current UFC 155-pound titleholder. McGregor has previously expressed interest in a super-fight against Tyron Woodley.

Woodley and McGregor had a brief verbal back-and-forth backstage at UFC 205, and seem to be angling toward a future fight against each other, inside the Octagon.

The heart of the matter

Well, being in the ‘Notorious’ era of money-fights, Woodley’s claims aren’t all that surprising. Woodley stated that in his next couple of fights, at least one of them has to be one of the aforementioned super-fights. Here are a few excerpts of what Woodley said in the recent interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal: (Courtesy: MMAMania)

“Georges St-Pierre is talking about coming back and a fight against him would take precedence over any other fight. I’ve fought all the killers in this division. Look at the top five right now. Look at guys like Kelvin Gastelum, who I’ve beaten, Carlos Condit, who I’ve beaten, and Robbie Lawler. How are those guy more recognisable than me when I’m the champion of the world, in the hardest division in the world? There is a big problem with that.”

Woodley then went on to state that he would also consider fighting the top contenders in his own weight class. That isn’t too surprising considering the fact that he is already scheduled to defend his title next against fellow 170-pounder, Stephen Thompson.

What’s next?

As of now, Woodley is all set to rematch Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson at UFC 209 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Woodley and Thompson fought to a majority draw at UFC 205, and with the first fight being so close, a rematch is absolutely necessary.

On the other hand, GSP and his team are still embroiled in contract disputes with the UFC head honchos. GSP and his team are apparently unhappy with the fight-purse and are lobbying for a better payday for the MMA legend.

The new UFC owners don’t seem to be blinking and aren’t showing any intentions to bow down to GSP’s demands. GSP’s future in the Octagon remains uncertain.

Sportskeeda’s take

Woodley is a great fighter and has come a long way from his days in Strikeforce when he was an explosive wrestler who simply looked to grapple and beat his opponents on the scorecards. After moving to American Top Team (ATT) and now training at Roufusport, Woodley has improved his striking in leaps and bounds.

His UFC 209 opponent ‘Wonderboy’ is no slouch either. He is a World Champion kickboxer and has improved his grappling immensely by training alongside Chris Weidman. The UFC 209 main event is one cracker of a fight, and will determine for once and all; who the better fighter is between Woodley and Thompson.

On the other hand, the GSP comeback possibility gets stronger day-by-day. GSP is correct, on his part, as far as the contract negotiations are concerned. He is a huge draw for the UFC and is rightfully demanding his slice of the pie. Whether or not the UFC gives him his deserved share, remains to be seen.

