UFC News: Tyson Pedro to face Paul "Bearjew" Craig at UFC 209

Two top light heavyweights to square-off at UFC 209

Pedro believes he can control his fight against Paul Craig

What's the story?

Australian light heavyweight Tyson Pedro will be making his return to the Octagon at UFC 209 against Paul Craig. Pedro will be fighting for the very first time in Las Vegas fulfilling his life-long dream of fighting in the sin city.

“I’m just ticking stuff off the bucket list at the moment, first it was making the UFC, then getting the win and now it’s off to Vegas, where I’ve been watching people fight since I was a kid. It’s what I’ve always wanted to do.”

In case you didn't know

UFC 209 will take place on March 7, 2017, in Paradise, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. The card for the event is still a work in progress, but the fights currently confirmed for the event are as follows; Mark Hunt vs. Alistair Overeem, Darren Elkins vs. Mirsad Bektic, and Todd Duffee vs. Mike Godbeer.

Other bouts announced for this event are as follows: luri Alcantara vs. Luke Sanders, and Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur.

A match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is being rumoured to headline the PPV.

The heart of the matter

Pedro will be entering what might possibly be one of the biggest matches of his life. He had an impressive debut at UFC Fight Night 101, against Khalil Rountree where the fighter from Sydney defeated Rountree in the first round via submission (Rear-Naked Choke).

Similarly, Paul "Bearjew" Craig will be entering this fight after having a successful debut against Luis Henrique da Silva at UFC on Fox 22, where he defeated Silva in the second round via submission (Armbar).

What's next?

Both Pedro and Craig have professional fight records of 5-0 and 9-0 respectively. Pedro says that he hasn’t got the opportunity to watch Craig’s debut match against Silva, but is confident about controlling the direction of the fight. He said:

“It’s just another fight for me”

Sportskeeda’s take

We believe this will be a very technical fight and will probably be focused on the ground. Both fighters will be bringing their A-game, as this will be their opportunity to make a name for themselves.

The video below shows Tyson Pedro participate in the post-fight conference after his debut against Khalil Rountree at UFC Fight Night 101:

The video below shows Paul Craig participate in the post-fight interview after his successful debut against Henrique da Silva:

