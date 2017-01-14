UFC News: UFC champion Michael Bisping predicts the winner of the Manchester United vs. Liverpool match

"The Count" has predicted the winner of the north-west derby.

What’s the story?

The UFC middleweight champion Michael “The Count” Bisping has predicted the winner of the great north-west derby. According to BBC, the 37-year-old Englishman has given his predictions for some of the matches in the English Premier League this weekend.

He has even predicted the winner of the much talked about Manchester United vs. Liverpool match. Here are some of the predictions that he made:

West Brom 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur F.C

Burnley 3-0 Southampton

West Ham 0-2 Crystal Palace

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

He feels that Burnley will lose their match to Southampton. However, since he is from Burnley himself, he feels obligated to predict them to win the match. Similarly, he revealed that his father is a staunch Crystal Palace supporter. So he has to choose Palace to win their match on Saturday.

In case you didn’t know...

The 185-pound kingpin fights out of Manchester, England and has been a lifelong Manchester United fan. He won the 185-pound gold last year when he shocked the world by knocking out Luke Rockhold in the first round via punches. Later, he successfully defended his belt against Dan Henderson at UFC 204 in Manchester.

Bisping is making his cinema debut with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

The north-west derby is the greatest rivalry in the history of English football

The heart of the matter

“The Count” was doing an interview with BBC to promote his debut film. He is a Mancunian and thus Manchester United have always had a special place in his heart.

He has often talked about his love for the 20-time champions. Hence, when asked to give his prediction for their match against their great rivals he predicted a victory for the “Red Devils”.

What next?

Bisping’s next fight is currently undecided. However, there are rumours that he might defend his title soon against Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero. It’s still to be seen how many of his predictions come true. Though, the betting odds currently do favour the Red Devils to defeat their old rivals.

Sportskeeda’s take

The whole sporting world has their eyes set on Sunday’s match between Manchester United and Liverpool. The first meeting of the season between the great rivals had ended in a monotonous stalemate.

We can hope that this time their clash will be highly entertaining and people will get to watch some good football. We wish good luck to both the teams as well as to “The Count” for his debut film.

