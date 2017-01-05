UFC News: UFC Heavyweight Cody East accused of kneeing girlfriend in face

Cody East finds himself in legal trouble yet again.

East has landed himself in deep trouble, as he is being accused of abusing his girlfriend and dragging her by the hair

UFC Heavyweight prospect Cody East was one of the lucky fighters picked to get a UFC contract, after being discovered on UFC President Dana White’s YouTube series Lookin’ For A Fight, but all that could go down the drain after East was recently accused of abusing his girlfriend.

East has been accused of kneeing his girlfriend in the face and dragging her by her hair according to a report from ENTImports.

This isn’t East’s first run in with the law, as he has had a slew of legal issues over the years before joining the UFC. In 2005, East was arrested on sexual abuse charges, followed by rape accusations in 2007. Later that same year, an incident occurred in which East hip tossed a number of 14 to 15-year-old girls, after which he assaulted his own mother and father.

East was then sentenced to three years in prison for the incident.

On December 18th, East was arrested on three felonies, aggravated battery and assault against a household member, and false imprisonment. He reportedly kneed his girlfriend in the head, drug her across the room by her hair, and even threatened to kill her 10-year-old son.

East’s girlfriend told police that she feared he would hit her so she locked him out of the house, however, he was able to break in, knee her head and slap her chin. Her child was hidden in the closet of his room and confirmed his mother’s story, and also stated that he’d heard East threaten to kill him.

When police arrived on the scene, East was dragging his girlfriend outside into his truck, as she was only wearing underwear and a tank top. East told police that he had no idea why she was only wearing those two things and stated that they were going out for coffee. He also told police that if he would’ve hit her, they would’ve noticed.

East has been released from the UFC after having been knocked out twice in his first two fights with the promotion, not living up to the hype. The UFC must certainly be confident in their decision now, given that East’s dark past continues to be an issue for him.

Hitting a woman is absolutely unacceptable, and given East’s track record, it indicates that the story about him now abusing his girlfriend is likely true. His extensive criminal background won’t help him in court, so we can expect him to be locked away for a significant amount of time now.

