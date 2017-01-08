UFC News: UFC interested in having Cody Garbrandt participate in 'Dancing with the Stars'

UFC hints their latest choice for 'Dancing With The Stars'.

The one who danced out the Dominator.

What’s the story?

The new UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt proved himself to be the ‘real deal’ when he completely dominated one of the best UFC fighters, Dominick Cruz.

Not only did he impress the fans in the crowd with his speed and impressive striking skills but did so by showing off some of his dance moves.

As per the UFC’s latest tweet, the company has hinted its interest in having their new champion participate in ABC’s show “Dancing With The Stars”. However, this won’t be the first time a fighter has performed on the dance show.

In case you didn’t know…

Gardbrandt’s fellow teammate from Team Alpha Male training centre, Paige VanZant had also shown off some of her dance moves on the show. She met with instant success and went on to have a successful stint until she lost in the finals. But the show made her more popular.

Additionally, UFC Hall of Famers Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell have also participated in the show.

The heart of the matter

The 25-year-old MMA prospect entered the Octagon as an underdog but left the cage with a jaw-dropping performance. Garbrandt proved to be in a much higher league with his lighting speed which even the ‘Dominator’ couldn’t match.

Here’s the UFC’s tweet to Dancing with the stars about him:

Along with his speed came some of the best showboating in recent years when Garbrandt expressed his sheer confidence with some dance moves in the middle of the match. This might have left the UFC thinking if ‘Dancing With The Stars’ would be the best way to catapult his fame to new heights.

What’s next?

Renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani had previously expressed his thoughts that the new champ could be the next big star in the UFC and had said that the title was the only thing that had been missing to complete his star persona.

TJ Dillashaw may be the next in line besides Cruz to get a title shot, but Cruz is more likely to get an immediate rematch as he has been the most dominant bantamweight fighter until now.

Outside the Octagon, Garbrandt may be a perfect fit for the dance show and seems to have everything required to fill in the role.

Sportskeeda’s take

UFC has used various mainstream methods to gain fans and viewers. ‘No Love’ might have to work on his schedule if he wants to pursue dancing. There are some contenders in the 135-pound division who have already set their eyes on his strap.

It's not going to be an easy road for him if he sets out to do both.

