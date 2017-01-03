UFC News: Urijah Faber claims Cody Garbrandt is destined to be one of the greatest fighters of all time

Urijah Faber tips Cody Garbrandt to become one of the greatest fighters of all time.

by anand muralidharan News 03 Jan 2017, 20:38 IST

Faber believes Garbrandt destined to be great

What is the story?

After a spectacular performance and victory in a five round thriller over Dominic Cruz at UFC 207, Cody Garbrandt’s childhood dream of becoming a world champion was accomplished. Longtime teammate, coach and advisor Urijah Faber, in an interview with mmanews.com, post the fight, claims the new Bantamweight champion ‘No Love’, is destined to become one of the greatest fighters of all time.

“What are you celebrating? Do you want to be a world champ? Sure, he doesn’t want to just be a world champ, though. He wants to be the greatest of all time. There’s a difference. We’re gonna celebrate a little, but now it’s time to defend. It’s time to do what he’s destined to do and that is become the greatest,” said Faber as he watched Garbrandt become the first man from Team Alpha Male to climb the mountain and claim UFC gold for the gym that has produced some incredible fighters over the years.

In case you didn’t know..

The California Kid, Faber went on to add, “Cody has grown up with an understanding of the sweet science since before he was a pre-teen. He understands judgement, spacing and footwork and things like that. It’s second nature, it’s his instinct. I can stand right there and throw a punch and if it’s not gonna hit him, he knows it’s not gonna hit him. He doesn’t move. That’s something that you have to learn.”

The heart of the matter

Faber also went on to mention that Garbrandt has a variety of attacks in his arsenal and is a true definition of the modern martial artist with numerous ways of ending a fight. Going on to add with the perfect team behind him and right training attitude to go with it, the recipe for success is paying dividends as he states it's just the beginning of a long road ahead in the sport for the new Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt.

“On top of that, he’s a high-level wrestler. His pedigree of wrestling is extremely high and then he’s with the best team in the world, the right energy, the right motivation and he’s having fun. That’s a recipe for success and he’s gonna be a long-time champ.”

Sportskeeda’s Take

As Cody Garbrandt finds his way at the top of the pile with a target on his back, defending the belt is a whole new dilemma to deal with and while he hasn't had a chance to do so, he might just become a dominant champion as he looks unstoppable. Cody Garbrandt is the new king of the bantamweight division and provided he remains hungry and smart with his body, Faber might just get another prediction right.