UFC News: US travel ban may affect Gegard Mousasi to fight at UFC 210

UFC has assured that they are working around the travel ban to allow foreign fighters to compete in the USA.

by Shikhar Abs News 01 Feb 2017, 21:40 IST

UFC star Gegard Mousasi is facing impact of the travel ban

What’s the story?

Gegard Mousasi was born in Iran, which is on the list of seven Muslim-majority countries banned from travelling to the USA, as per recently signed Executive Order by President Donald Trump. Mousasi was set to fight Chris Weidman at UFC 210 but is currently unsure if he can return to the US to fight inside the Octagon.

In case you didn’t know...

Iran, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Iraq are the countries whose nationals are temporarily banned from entering the USA due to potential national security fears.

Gegard Mousasi is also a Dutch national, who has been living in the Netherlands for years and has been a professional MMA fighter since 2003. His MMA record is 41-6-2 (W-L-D) and he has fought in several MMA promotions.

The heart of the matter

Mousasi told MMA DNA in a video interview, that he has a VISA to get into the USA, but is doubtful if that will work now after the announcement of the temporary ban:

“I don’t know. The UFC is working on it. The lawyers and the guys that take care of the visas. I just have to wait. They are gonna change some things probably in a couple of weeks, because there is lot of protests about the change. I just have to wait and see.”

What’s next?

The UFC released a statement to MMAWeekly.com about the travel ban and have assured the fighters and fans that they are working on the issue:

“We are aware of the federal travel ban. There are numerous variables including a judicial injunction. We are monitoring and will be affirmatively engaged to ensure that our fighters and employees are able to compete and do their jobs.”

Sportskeeda’s take

Gegard Mousasi is the biggest UFC star to be affected by this ban. He is lined up to make an appearance inside the Octagon on April 8, at UFC 210, when the promotion returns to Buffalo, New York after more than 20 years. It will be a shame if Mousasi will not be able to take part in the event due to the recently imposed ban.

He has been in the MMA world for a long time now and the only people who should fear him are his opponents inside the Octagon. We hope Dana White can settle the issue soon.

