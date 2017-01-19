UFC News: Video of Conor McGregor parading naked on horseback in latest comic skit

Far away from the bright lights of the UFC, McGregor exemplifies his "Notorious" moniker

by Sudhir News 19 Jan 2017, 05:21 IST

Photo Credits : Kelly Serfoss

What’s the story?

About a week ago, two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor appeared in a promo for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational. The self-proclaimed “world’s richest Thoroughbred horse race” will take place on January 28th at the Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach in Florida.

In the advertisement, McGregor threw his hat in as the “13th jockey”, to lay claim to the $12 million prize. A series of skits featuring McGregor and veteran actor and funnyman Jon Lovitz as his coach, have been released over the last few weeks. The latest episode sees Conor McGregor give us insight into a jockey’s attire in his inimitable way.

In case you didn’t know

Since creating history by winning the UFC Lightweight title at UFC 205 in addition to the Featherweight belt, Conor McGregor is cooling his heels until the birth of his first child. His sabbatical is expected to last another ten months, and the MMA Superstar has used his celebrity to capitalize on the spotlight.

In case you didn’t know

This isn’t the first time McGregor has bared (almost) all. The two-division UFC Champion went au naturel for the July 2016 edition of the ESPN Body Issue.

59-year-old Jon Lovitz shot to fame as a member of Saturday Night Live, where he was a mainstay from 1985 to 1990. In the vein of many of his contemporaries, Lovitz parlayed that into silver screen stardom, appearing in memorable films such as Big, League Of Their Own, Three Amigos and Matilda, to name a few.

The heart of the matter

A few days into the New Year, an advertisement for the race aired which depicted McGregor pulling up to the press conference in a swanky Rolls Royce and leading with the line “Alexander wept when he had no more worlds to conquer.” In the promo, he would go onto announce his participation as the “13th jockey”, and his desire to become the “number one pound-for-pound jockey in the whole world”.

This sketch is the third in the series and based on McGregor’s antics, might be the most talked-about even after the curtains are drawn. Take a look:

What’s next

While McGregor’s acting skills might not be on par with his striking, the script thoroughly exploits his flair for over-the-top entertainment. Frank Coraci, who directed the skit, helmed the camera for a handful of films such as “The Waterboy”, “The Wedding Singer” and “Here Comes The Boom”; so the brand of humour should come as no surprise.

Skits like these are primarily safe from the predatory gaze of critics and the legions of McGregor’s fans certainly miss him, so suffice to say that we’ll keep an eye out for the next episode

Sportskeeda’s take

Just like 50 Cent, it is obvious that McGregor has money on his mind, given that he is not fighting and has a baby on the way. As long as the fans get what they want and the bleachers at the racetrack are full, more power to him.