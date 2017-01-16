UFC News: Ben Saunders defeats Court McGee

Ben Saunders did well to fight back and defeat Court McGee at UFC Phoenix.

Saunders dug deep to secure the victory

What's the story?

Ben Saunders defeated Court McGee at UFC Phoenix in a hard fought victory, despite some fans not taking too kindly to the fight. The defeat dropped McGee, who was entering the Octagon for the first time since August, to an 18-6 record, while Saunders moved to a record of 21 wins, seven losses and two draws.

In case you didn't know...

The technical warfare between the two wasn't received particularly well by fans inside the arena, with a number of crazy fights also taking place on the card throughout the night. Despite this, the veterans remained focused during the entirety of their 15-minute bout.

McGee was doing fairly well during the contest when it came to striking, however, as the fight went to the ground, Saunders was able to score a decisive victory in the third which ultimately won him the unanimous decision.

The heart of the matter

The win was a nice boost for Saunders, but when it comes to the rankings there are still questions as to whether he deserves a place among the elites in the Welterweight division. The loss to Cote this time last year derailed a lot of his momentum, meanwhile, McGee has now lost three of his last five fights.

What's next?

Saunders will likely be looking at a top 15 ranked fighter for his next bout, and given his age, this could be one of his last extended runs in the UFC. For McGee, the 32-year-old will need to go back to his camp and re-group before determining with Dana what the best course of action will be, in terms of his future.

Sportskeeda's take

Although it wasn't the most entertaining of fights, both men showed signs of top level talent, but in the grand scheme of things, it seems like these guys aren't destined for too much success in the company. The Welterweight division is stacked with talent right now, and their time appears to have come and gone.

That being said, it'd be interesting to see Saunders take on the likes of Saffiedine or Ellenberger in order to test his capabilities.

