UFC Results: UFC 207 Nunes vs. Rousey

Results for the UFC 207 PPV card, the final card of 2016.

by Mike Diaz Report 31 Dec 2016, 12:05 IST

Below are the results for the UFC’s final card of 2016, UFC 207 Nunes vs. Rousey

Main Card (10 PM ET, PPV)

Women’s bantamweight title bout: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes solidified herself as the true women’s Bantamweight champion. In less than a minute, Nunes was able to get the TKO win over Rousey to retain her title.

Result: (C) Amanda Nunes def. Ronda Rousey via Round 1 TKO (punches, 0:48)

Bantamweight title bout: (C) Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt

The puzzle that is Dominick Cruz has finally been solved. Challenger Cody Garbrandt outclassed Cruz over the course of 25 minutes for the unanimous decision win.

Cody Garbrandt def. (C) Dominick Cruz via Unanimous Decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-47) to become the new Champion.

Result: Cody Garbrandt def. (C) Dominick Cruz via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-47) to become the new champion

Bantamweight bout: T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

In a masterful performance, former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw solidified himself as the next contender for the 135-pound title. His win over Linker came due to his amazing combination of wrestling and striking.

Result: T.J. Dillashaw def. John Lineker via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Welterweight bout: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

A bout that didn’t entertain the Las Vegas crowd, and ended in a controversial split decision. Kim was able to take home a split decision victory after a weird contest.

Result: Dong Hyun Kim def. Tarec Saffiedine via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight bout (129.5 pounds): Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka

A tremendously lopsided affair in the Flyweight division. Although Borg missed weight, he was able to grapple his way to a unanimous decision win.

Result: Ray Borg def. Louis Smolka via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)