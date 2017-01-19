UFC Rumors: Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard in the works for UFC Halifax

The bout could replace the original main event, which was Dos Santos vs. Struve.

by anand muralidharan News 19 Jan 2017, 17:03 IST

Hendricks set to fight Lombard at Halifax, Fight Night 105

What’s the story?

UFC Fight Night 105, Halifax, Canada is scheduled to take place on Feb 19, with the scheduled main event for the night, a clash between Heavyweights Stefan Struve and Junior dos Santos.

Following a shoulder injury Struve sustained, the main event has been called off, due to which a fight between Johny Hendricks and Hector Lombard is being touted either as a replacement for the main event or just another fight boosting the card, according to Foxsports.

The rumour that was reported first by Combate in Brazil has not been confirmed by the company.

In case you didn’t know...

Provided the UFC officially announce the fight, both fighters will look at the contest as a must-win, as both athletes have had recent issues with weight cutting going into the Octagon.

A Middleweight contest is in the works between the two fighters, as Lombard will go into the fight on the back of two consecutive losses, while Hendricks will be hoping to avoid a fourth consecutive loss in the UFC.

The heart of the matter

Combate, a Brazilian media outlet, reported a story that claimed the fight between Hendricks and Lombard is in the works as two veterans of the sport get ready to slug it out. However, the bout has not been officially announced to replace the cancelled main event between Struve and dos Santos or even added to the Halifax Fight Night.

What's next?

The potential matchup between two veterans of the Octagon in their respective stages of their career seems to be an interesting matchup, as both fighters get a chance to redeem themselves, possibly earning another chance to stay in the UFC.

Sportskeeda's take

With both fighters coming off losses, if made official, it is the perfect matchup for both fighters involved, although the UFC will be anxious to green light the fight and see if Hendricks and Lombard could replace Struve and dos Santos.

