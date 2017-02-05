UFC Rumors: Nate Diaz vs Eddie Alvarez super-fight at UFC 211

UFC boss Dana White offered Nate Diaz a super-fight, we might see the Stockton slap in play soon.

by Shikhar Abs News 05 Feb 2017, 04:37 IST

Nate Diaz was last seen in action at UFC 202

What’s the story?

We last saw Nate Diaz inside the Octagon at UFC 202 battling it out in his rematch against ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. In terms of his MMA career, 2016 was his biggest breakthrough year. According to UFC boss Dana White, UFC has made an offer to Nate Diaz for his next fight, which he informed about in an interview with MMAJunkie.

In case you didn’t know...

Nate Diaz saw a huge surge in popularity after his back-to-back record breaking fights with the UFC champion Conor McGregor. Nate has been out of action since his majority decision loss to McGregor in their rematch at UFC 202. He had made ‘The Notorious’ tap-out in their earlier encounter at UFC 196.

Eddie Alvarez too had his last fight against ‘The Notorious’ at UFC 205, where he lost his lightweight title in a second round TKO loss.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with MMAJunkie, White talked about the offers he made to the Diaz brothers,

“We just offered Nate Diaz a fight, and we are waiting to hear back from him, so we’ll see. These guys say they want to fight- I offered Nick Diaz two fights. Nick Diaz turned down two fights. And then we just offered Nate Diaz a fight. The most difficult to get into the Octagon? Right now, it’s the Diaz brothers- right here, right now.”

Nick Diaz has reportedly declined offers to fight Robbie Lawler and Demain Maia.

What Next?

As per the inside sources of smackhisface.com, Diaz’s camp has informed that he will fight Eddie Alvarez at UFC 211. Eddie Alvarez had posted this in Instagram, hinting his return to the Octagon soon:

"It's All I Know " See you Soon !!! #UGKING #UFC #THNQ #EAfight A photo posted by Eddie Alvarez (@ealvarezfight) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:50am PST

Sportskeeda’s Take

Nate started his UFC journey from TUF 5, where he emerged out as the winner and ever since has been fighting in the UFC. He always has been one of the more popular fighters from the roster. Walking in the footsteps of his elder brother, Nate too has been a fan-favourite because of his fighting style and trash talking.

After his epic clashes with Conor McGregor, Nate is finally getting the recognition he deserved from the get-go.

While he is also interested in the trilogy against McGregor, a potential super-fight against Eddie Alvarez will be great for him and all the UFC fans, who are dying to see him back in action. Plus, a victory over Alvarez could set up the third fight beautifully.