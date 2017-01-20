UFC Rumors: Travis Browne leaves Edmund Taverdyan

Rousey's boyfriend moves to Black Horse MMA before next fight.

by Shikhar Abs News 20 Jan 2017, 21:05 IST

Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey used to train in the same gym

What’s the story?

Travis Browne was once a top Heavyweight contender in the UFC but has now lost four of his last six fights with victories over Matt Mitrione and Brendan Schaub. Ever since Browne started training in GFC under Edmund Taverdyan, his performance has been on a downward trend.

Prior to joining this camp, Browne’s career was on the rise with several ‘knockout of the night’s under his name and success against big names of the MMA world.

Travis Browne has now decided to end his ties with coach Edmund Taverdyan and join the Black House MMA camp, ahead of his next fight against Derrick Lewis at UFC 208. A tweet surfaced from the UFC Insiders confirming this move,

Travis Browne has left Edmond Taverdyan's gym and will be joining Black House pic.twitter.com/GSxUKRlGQD — UFC Insiders (@UFCInsiders) 19 January 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Coach Edmund Taverdyan has also been training Ronda Rousey and has been pointed out as the main reason for the decline of the former UFC women’s Bantamweight Champion.

Rousey suffered back-to-back knockout losses at the hands of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes while training under Taverdyan.

The entire MMA world is asking Rousey to leave Taverdyan and join a new gym to reinvent her fighting style. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Travis Browne had decided to leave the gym and start training under a new coach, as his fighting career was also on a decline under Taverdyan. Maybe this is a sign to Rousey, that she should also do the same.

The heart of the matter

Travis Browne has a professional MMA record of 18-5-1, with 14 knockouts. He used to train in the same gym as his girlfriend Ronda Rousey. Browne has moved out and joined Black House MMA to revive his fighting career, which is on a decline since he started training under Edmund Taverdyan.

What’s next?

Travis Browne is now training with the Black House MMA camp ahead of his next fight against Derrick Lewis at UFC 208. We will have to wait to find out how well this move pans out for him.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is a good move by Browne to leave Taverdyan and join a new camp to focus on developing his fighting skills. He was once a top contender for the Heavyweight title in the UFC but saw his career on a steep downward spiral.

Sometimes when fighters train in the same camp for a long time, they go through the same routine again and again. This doesn’t give them a chance to improve their skills and learn new things.

It depends on the coach, how he trains the fighter to bring out the best in him. I feel that Taverdyan has lost his edge in training fighters, as most of the top fighters in his camp are not performing well inside the Octagon.

