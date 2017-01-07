UFC Rumours: Demi Lovato dumps Luke Rockhold for a Bellator fighter

Demi Lovato breaks up with former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

The 24 year old American pop star Demi Lovato has apparently broken up with her boyfriend UFC fighter Luke Rockhold. Demi has since been rumored to be dating Bellator MMA fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos. Vasconcelos is a Brazilian fighter who fights in the welterweight division of the UFC’s rival promotion.

According to lowkickmma.com, word came from TMZ Sports that multiple sources have confirmed that the couple have broken up. Their sources have also revealed that Lovato was spotted celebrating the new year with the Brazilian fighter, heading out together to watch a movie.

Lovato started dating former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the summer of last year. Rockhold held the UFC middleweight title back then but lost it to Michael “The Count” Bisping in a shocking upset at UFC 199. Rockhold and Lovato had confirmed their relationship back in November last year when they went appeared together at UFC 205.

The Brazilian welterweight had dated Lovato before in the summer of 2016 but the former Disney star had moved on to the former UFC middleweight champion. Now they are dating again. The reason behind Lovato and Rockhold’s split hasn’t been revealed but it’s rumored that it was just a casual fling in the first place.

Vasconcelos recently shared this picture below on his instagram.

Vasconcelos and Lovato have rekindled their romance

As of now Rockhold hasn’t released any official statement about this much talked about split with the 24 year old singer. On the other hand, the Brazilian Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos has been posting a lot of pictures with Lovato on his instagram.

The American Kickboxing Academy member’s return date hasn’t been announced yet,but apparently he won’t have the ‘burden’ of a superstar,celebrity girlfriend to distract him from training. Our best wishes are with the duo of Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos and Demi Lovato.