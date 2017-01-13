UFC/Boxing News: Conor McGregor fires a shot at Floyd Mayweather's past

The Notorious One is trying to get under Floyd Mayweathers skin with a slight jab on his past

by Shikhar Abs News 13 Jan 2017, 02:42 IST

The image posted by McGregor on twitter shows him standing over Mayweather.

What’s the story?

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, recently offered the UFC champion Conor McGregor $15 million to face him in the ring. He also offered The Notorious One

a percentage of the pay-per-view profits of the fight.

The Irishman was quick to respond to Mayweather’s offer, and took a shot at his past by posting a photo on twitter. McGregor had previously said that he wants $100 million to fight Mayweather.

In case you didn’t know...

Mayweather retired from boxing with a perfect record of 49-0-0 (W-L-D). He defeated Andre Berto in his last fight in September 2015. The American boxing legend, however, has a long history of domestic violence. Since 2002 Mayweather has been accused of violence against women with alarming frequency.

He pleaded guilty in 2 of those cases and in another he was convicted but the charges were dismissed 4 years later.

In the most recent incident, the Mayweather was furious over his ex-girlfriend dating pro basketball player C.J Watson, which led to a skirmish with her. Deadspin published a report, according to which Mayweather has been accused of violence against women 7 times in the last 13 years.

Conor McGregor took the UFC universe by storm and currently is on top of the throne, with two UFC belts under his name. He is the first fighter in UFC history to hold two different titles at the same time. His professional MMA record is 21-3-0 (W-L-D) and has 18 wins by knockout.

The champion is currently taking a break ahead of the birth of his first child with long time girlfriend Dee Devlin.

The heart of the matter

In the post published in twitter, The Notorious One is seen standing over a knocked out Mayweather while holding 3 world titles. He tried to get under Mayweather’s skin with caption of the post saying, “Call me C.J Watson!”.Watson was allegedly involved with the boxer’s ex-girlfriend, which led to one of his many domestic violence cases.

Conor McGregor and Mayweather have been going at each other for a long time now. And with McGregor having an official boxing license now, a fight between the two seems more likely to happen.

What next?

McGregor is under contract with the UFC, so even if an event like this were to happen, it would either require UFC president Dana White’s approval or it will have to be organized under UFC-Mayweather Promotions dual banner. The UFC champion has not declined Mayweather’s offer yet which indicates that maybe he is thinking about it in the future.

Mayweather says McGregor is the only man that will get him out of retirement.

Sportskeeda’s Take

If a fight between the two were to happen, then I personally feel that the edge will be with Mayweather. He has background in boxing and retired undefeated from the sport. McGregor on the other hand is without doubt the biggest star UFC has ever seen, arguable even bigger than Ronda Rousey. He has achieved what no one before him could. The Irishman, when he came to UFC stated that he is here not to compete but to take over, and that he did. But boxing is a different game all together. Without discrediting his dedication and heart, it will be difficult to go against the best.