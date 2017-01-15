UFC/Boxing News: Gennady Golovkin warns Mayweather not to underestimate McGregor's boxing skills

GGG says everyone has a chance, don't rule out McGregor's boxing skills

by Johny Payne News 15 Jan 2017, 01:52 IST

Gennady Golovkin is the pound-for pound hardest puncher in boxing today

What’s the story?

Gennady Golovkin, better known as GGG isn’t ruling out the possibility of a Mayweather vs McGregor fight. The current WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight title holder thinks that the UFC star has a real chance of winning if the fight with Mayweather ever materializes.

Golovkin has warned Floyd Mayweather not to underestimate the outspoken Irish champion. Golovkin, in the process of discussing the Mayweather vs McGregor fight, also hyped up his own upcoming fight against Daniel Jacobs, labelling his upcoming fight as a can’t-miss throwdown.

in case you didn’t know:

Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin (36-0) is considered by many as the hardest punching pound-for-pound boxer on the planet. On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather Jr. (49-0) and Conor McGregor (21-3 MMA) are lethal punchers, in their own right.

Mayweather and McGregor are the biggest pay per view draws in their respective sports of boxing and MMA. Rumors of a potential mega event featuring a boxing match between Mayweather and McGregor have been circulating since last year.

However, in 2017, a fight between the two combat sports superstars seems to be finally coming to fruition. This, in turn, has got several top combat sports personalities right from Mike Tyson to Gennady Golovkin, weighing in on the potential matchup.

The heart of the matter:

GGG is on his way to becoming a bonafide legend in the sport of boxing, therefore, his opinion definitely carries a lot of significance. That said, GGG and Mayweather are no strangers to each other. After the monster pay per view event that was Mayweather vs Pacquiao, there were talks about a potential super-fight between Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin.

However, all that talk fizzled out since Mayweather’s camp showed little to no interest in a fight with GGG.

GGG, on his part, has always seeked to fight the toughest challengers that he finds and has dominated each and every one of them. Despite all the trash talk that has been directed towards him by the Mayweather camp in the past, GGG’s advice to Mayweather is, in fact, incredibly practical.

Golovkin, whilst promoting his upcoming fight with Daniel Jacobs, issued a warning to Mayweather. GGG also lauded the boxing skills of current UFC Lightweight champion ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. Furthermore, GGG went on to say that everyone has a chance and that counting out ‘Notorious’ would be a mistake on Mayweather’s part.

What’s next?

As of now, Gennady Golovkin is all set to face Daniel Jacobs in a highly anticipated middleweight showdown on March 18th at Madison Square Garden in New York. Golovkin is the lineal middleweight champion while Jacob is the WBA middleweight titleholder.

GGG, unsurprisingly, is the betting favourite to win this fight. Meanwhile, ‘Money’ Mayweather is enjoying his life as a retired sportsperson whilst simultaneously keeping an eye out on the potential multi-million dollar fight with Conor McGregor.

‘Notorious’, on the other hand, is sidelined due to his paternity leave from the UFC while Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson duke it out in the Octagon at UFC 209 for the interim UFC Lightweight belt. McGregor, currently, holds the Undisputed UFC Lightweight title of the world.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

In spite of what most critics of the Mayweather vs McGregor boxing matchup may say, the ‘Money’ vs ‘Notorious’ matchup has a legitimate chance of becoming the highest selling pay per view of all time, breaking all records including live gate and TV revenue records. The fight is a guaranteed box office hit.

GGG, on his part, is absolutely right. Regardless of the fact that Conor McGregor has no experience in the world of professional boxing, he is an elite MMA fighter. MMA involves the usage of several pure boxing techniques. Plus, McGregor is a former Irish amateur boxing champion.

That said, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers to have ever lived. His boxing defence is on a whole other level than any other fighter that McGregor has faced in amateur boxing or professional MMA.

If Mayweather vs McGregor, ever happens in the boxing ring, expect Mayweather to school McGregor from bell to bell. However, if McGregor lands flush with his sniper of a left hand, and catches Floyd in a flash KO, GGG’s golden words would ring true.