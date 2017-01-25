Video: Who will save BJ Penn from himself?

After a two year plus layoff from active competition, the prodigy made his triumphant return to the octagon against a very dangerous Yair Rogriguez at UFC Fight Night Phoenix. This matchup presented many stylistic challenges for the 38 year old hall of famer.
The competition actually went from Dennis Siver on the undercard, to Yair Rodriguez in a five round main event. Injuries, a suspension from USADA and the cancelling of a Fight Night Manila, contributed to a delay in his return. Unfortunately the match-up with Siver never materialized.
The Prodigy had enlisted the help of a new coaches and team of world class competitors, in the hopes he could rejuvenate a once "storied" career. Penn had for the first time, put his trust and faith in the process.
Turning over the keys
Penn would align forces with some of the best in the game. Working exclusively with Greg Jackson and Jason Parillo in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A facility that has produced many world champions, along with housing some of the best fighters in the game.
Despite the aforementioned delays in Penn's return to the octagon, it was clear Penn wanted to fight. The former two division champ appeared confident and in good physical shape going into his comeback fight with Rodriguez.
Leaving us asking what went wrong?
Father Time Srikes Again
Diminished hand speed and timing were an issue right off the opening bell. Within the first 30 seconds it was clear, Penn was going to struggle with the ferocious and dymanic "El Pantera". Yair outclassed his opponent throughout the entirety of one round and change.
Going to the body early, which helped deplete Penn's gas tank before the fight even got started. With over two years away from active competition at 38 years old, how was the once "pound for pound great" expected to compete against Yair Rodriguez?
One thing remains crystal clear though. Worriyingly, the warrior inside BJ Penn lives on.
Saving the Legend from himself
Chuck Liddell struggled with submitting to retirement after stellar career. A former world champion and easily one of the most feared punchers to ever compete. Dana White took Chuck out of the game. Giving “the iceman” a paycheque, which subsequently quenched his thirst to compete.
This truly saved Liddell from absorbing anymore punishment inside the octagon. A place where he once reigned supreme. Who is going to save BJ Penn? Brutalized insdie the cage once again. Over the course of his last four loses, Penn has absorbed 400+ significant strikes, with over 300 of those blows coming to the head.
After the Rory McDonald fight which took place at welterweight, BJ showed signs of "weathered chin". Since his lopsided decision loss to the "Red King", Penn was dropped and finished by both Frankie Edagar and Yair Rodriguez. Sadly, this was the narrative in his last two fights.
Two forgettable performances, opposite two world class opponents.
Will BJ Penn fight again?
This is the million dollar question as Jason Parillo isn't ruling it out just yet. At this stage in the game with nothing left to prove, you have to wonder what void Penn is trying to fill. With all of the data and evidence we have to support the reality of traumatic brain injuries In conjunction with combat sports, one would have to question whether or not Penn can make this decision under his own free will.
A legend of the sport. A pioneer in every sense of the word. It is clear the man once branded "the prodigy", can't let go of the glory in what seems to be "a lifetime ago". A man that single handedly broke down barriers associated with weight classes.
Living by the code "just scrap"; embracing a true fighters mentality. Inside the video below, we take a look at the tradegy and triumph surrounding one mixed martial arts most compelling and unique competitors.