Video: Who will save BJ Penn from himself?

Will the "prodigy" fight again? Who will save BJ Penn from himself? Taking an in-depth look at the former two division champs next move.

When will BJ Penn call it quits? Who will save BJ Penn from himself? After a two year plus layoff from active competition, the prodigy made his triumphant return to the octagon against a very dangerous Yair Rogriguez at UFC Fight Night Phoenix. This matchup presented many stylistic challenges for the 38 year old hall of famer. The competition actually went from Dennis Siver on the undercard, to Yair Rodriguez in a five round main event. Injuries, a suspension from USADA and the cancelling of a Fight Night Manila, contributed to a delay in his return. Unfortunately the match-up with Siver never materialized. The Prodigy had enlisted the help of a new coaches and team of world class competitors, in the hopes he could rejuvenate a once "storied" career. Penn had for the first time, put his trust and faith in the process. Turning over the keys

Penn would align forces with some of the best in the game. Working exclusively with Greg Jackson and Jason Parillo in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A facility that has produced many world champions, along with housing some of the best fighters in the game.

Despite the aforementioned delays in Penn's return to the octagon, it was clear Penn wanted to fight. The former two division champ appeared confident and in good physical shape going into his comeback fight with Rodriguez.

Leaving us asking what went wrong?

Father Time Srikes Again

Diminished hand speed and timing were an issue right off the opening bell. Within the first 30 seconds it was clear, Penn was going to struggle with the ferocious and dymanic "El Pantera". Yair outclassed his opponent throughout the entirety of one round and change.

Going to the body early, which helped deplete Penn's gas tank before the fight even got started. With over two years away from active competition at 38 years old, how was the once "pound for pound great" expected to compete against Yair Rodriguez?

One thing remains crystal clear though. Worriyingly, the warrior inside BJ Penn lives on.