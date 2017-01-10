WWE/UFC News: WWE is still interested in Ronda Rousey despite her UFC 207 loss

What’s the Story?

After her loss at UFC 207, there were many who believed that the WWE wouldn’t be interested in bringing Ronda Rousey in. One, in particular, was Jonathan Coachman, who is a current ESPN Analyst and former WWE talent. Here are his thoughts on Ronda Rousey and the WWE:

They don’t rebuild broken celebrities outside of the WWE. Brock started in the WWE. Ken Shamrock was a fighter who lost, but any of these comparisons, are not only fair to them, but they’re not fair to Ronda Rousey. They are never going to bring her in because the fans won’t treat her fairly, and what exactly are they going to do with her at this point?



According to “Coach,” Ronda isn’t someone the WWE wants to bring in because she is on a two-match losing streak and that isn’t something they would want to mess with. However, according to PWMania.com, WWE is still very much interested in bringing Ronda Rousey in, considering she is still a major superstar with a lot of drawing power and pay per view buys.

In case you didn’t know...

Ronda Rousey briefly made a WWE appearance at Wrestlemania 31 along with The Rock. She is an avid professional wrestling fan, making several appearances in independent wrestling promotions as a spectator. She seems like a natural in the ring; even giving Triple H a hip toss as he made an attempt to attack her.

The Rock & Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 31 [Image by USA Today]

The heart of the matter

WWE would be the ideal fit for Rousey as she doesn’t necessarily have to get in the ring. According to WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, there is no concern whatsoever about Rousey succeeding in the WWE:

Ronda is a star of a major magnitude with immediate name identity. Her image, her marketing image, that has been perpetuated with a lot of wins, obviously, is a global recognition. Their network, it’s all about getting people to sample the WWE Network. Ronda Rousey, in a provacative, nicely arced story, can still do that.

What’s next?

Rousey left a familiar quote on her Instagram profile quoting Harry Potter Author JK Rowling:

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Ronda has made it clear that she would decide and reveal her future plans after properly reassess all her options. While her coach has ruled out the possibility of her quitting MMA, anything can happen if WWE offers the right amount.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is definitely a no-brainer. WWE needs Ronda Rousey right now as much as Ronda Rousey needs the WWE. The relationship has always been strong, and now that she is free to open negotiations with the company, she should take this chance to redeem her career by heading into a different market.

Taking a break from MMA to rebuild her legacy somewhere else can only do a world of good for the iconic fighter.

