WWE/UFC News: Update on Mark Hunt's Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar

Update on Mark Hunt's Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar...with a twist

Brock Lesnar has to face the battles in court like he did in the Octagon

What’s the story?

MMA Fighter Mark Hunt had filed a civil suit against the UFC, who alleged that Lesnar ‘affirmatively circumvented and obstructed fair competition for his own benefit.” Also named in the lawsuit is UFC President Dana White. Mark Hunt accused the UFC and Brock Lesnar of ‘racketeering’, which indicates that both Lesnar and the UFC are frauds.

In Case You Didn’t Know:

The co-main event was hosted on July 9th, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada between Brock Lesnar and Mark Hunt at UFC 200. Brock Lesnar won the match, and afterwards tested positive for an illegal drug known as ‘clomiphene’, along wit its ‘metabolite 4-hydroxyclomiphene.’

Hunt was asked by FoxSports.com whether or not this legal battle is about money:

I’m going all the way. You think this is about money? I’ve turned down two fights already. This is about what’s right...These cheaters need to be punished.

The Heart of the Matter:

During the summer, Hunt pushed the UFC to acquisesce to a provision in his contract that stated if Brock Lesnar had cheated by testing positive for a drug in his system, then Mark Hunt would take the purse size. Unfortunately this was never part of the contract because UFC balked, and Hunt had no choice but to accept the fight, even if Lesnar failed the drug test.

Mark Hunt took on Brock Lesnar at UFC 200

What’s Next?

Mark Hunt is currently scheduled to fight Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 on March 4th in Las Vegas. Eventually Hunt had to return to fighting after turning down two recent fights. Hunt had the following to say to ESPN.com regarding the matter:

I didn’t want to be in this position. It puts me in a weird spot because I’m still under contract. Fans say, Mark, you knew he was juicing. I dind’t know. You look at him and think, yeah, he’s on the gear, but don’t judge a book by its cover and all that. This was the last straw. I lost that fight, it ruined it for my fans. It wasn’t good. I asked to get out of my contract but I can’t. I need to work like everyone else.

The case is still pending as of this writing.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Mark Hunt deserves to be compensated fairly for this mess that UFC allowed Lesnar to take part of. Dana White knew that he had to allow Lesnar to do what he wanted because the fight would draw based on Lesnar’s popularity, however, cheating should not be allowed regardless of who you are.

Hopefully justice will be served and Hunt will be financially compensated as a result.