WWE/MMA News: Conor McGregor isn't ruling out WrestleMania 33 appearance

Conor's next appearance may not be inside an Octagon.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 30 Jan 2017, 11:53 IST

There is no denying that he is a huge money draw in the world of combat sports

What’s the story?

In yet another stunning development on the road to WrestleMania, UFC’s Conor McGregor has stated that he is open for an appearance at WrestleMania 33. He has revealed during a pay-per-view interview with Ariel Helwani in Manchester that was titled an ‘Evening with Conor Mcgregor’ that there are some ongoing talks with WWE for a potential appearance at WrestleMania this year.

In case you didn’t know...

In the world of combat sports. there is one name that the fans would never ever forget – Conor McGregor. Be it inside the ring or out of the ring, The Notorious One is unforgettable for the drama and entertainment he provides.

His brash, outspoken and never take no for an answer attitude has garnered him huge fandom in the world of combat sports. Rumour has it that Conor might possibly be seen at this year’s WrestleMania, the grandest stage of them all.

The heart of the matter

Ever since Triple H was seen at UFC 205, the show at which Conor became the first ever Double Champion in the history of UFC, rumours of a potential WrestleMania appearance by The Notorious One have been rampant.

In the interview held on Saturday, McGregor alluded to the fact that there are talks of a potential WrestleMania appearance during his recent interview with Fox Sports. Conor stated the following when asked about the rumours surrounding his WrestleMania appearance:

"Never say never. I know there's been conversations, I know Triple H was at the show [UFC 205]. I'd love to go to that WWE and have a real knock. Let one of them have a real knock and see what's what. We'll see. There's conversations ongoing. I've turned down some things, conversations still ongoing."

What next?

McGregor also stated in the interview that he is eyeing to get in the ring with Floyd “Money” Mayweather in a boxing match. Based on his comments during the interview, it is almost certain that The Notorious One’s next appearance will be outside the Octagon.

While this may disappoint some of the UFC fans, there is no denying that he is one of the huge draws in the business in the current era.

Sportskeeda’s take

Given McGregor’s past comments on WWE Personnel, a potential appearance by him at the grandest stage of them all would be little intriguing. McGregor had some unkind words for WWE personnel during August 2016, which made the WWE Superstars to rise en-masse and take the fight to The Notorious One on Twitter.

If, in case, Mcgregor appears at WrestleMania 33, there is sure to be a blow off at the grandest stage.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com