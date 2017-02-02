The City Of Joy gears up for “ The Million Dollar Kick”

The Million Dollar Kick is being promoted by Sports management company named Sports Mantra.

by Press Release News 02 Feb 2017, 11:35 IST

This initiative has been curated by the creators of the Million Dollar Arm

‘The Million Dollar Kick’, a unique talent hunt taking place across India to identify aspirants with the potential to be future NFL (National Football League) kickers. This initiative has been curated by the creators of the Million Dollar Arm, and will scout for football talent from Kolkata, a city which has a rich legacy in the sport and has produced some of the finest players in India.



The Million Dollar Kick try out will be held in Kolkata on February 2nd and 3rd at the Maidan ground, Mohammedan Sporting Club Ltd, Kolkata from 9 am to 4pm. Entry for tryouts will be available basis spot registration and there are no registration charges on participation.



The NFL is the biggest sporting league in the world and the Million Dollar Kick will provide an impetus for Indians aged 16 or above to try out for the opportunity for a trial with top NFL teams to join their roster as an ‘NFL Kicker’. Just like the Million Dollar Arm’s worldwide recognition and success where an unimaginable cross-link between cricket and baseball was drawn; Sports Mantra- the promoting company for The Million Dollar Kick are now exploring a similar east meets west mélange between soccer and American football.

The Million Dollar arm initiative was conducted in India to find talent for Major League Baseball where Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel ended up playing for the Pittsburg Pirates in the MLB. This went to become a global story with a Hollywood movie being made on the same by Disney.



“Kolkata is the most football frenzied city in India, we can spot a football match happening in each and every corner of the city, I am really looking forward to the two-day leg of the Million Dollar Kick here and witnessing some cut throat competition amongst the participants as they try their luck to qualify for the NFL tryouts.” said Neeraj Sareen, Owner and promoter of Sports Mantra and Million Dollar Kick.



The top qualifiers from each city gets to take part in the All India finals of Million Dollar Kick in New Delhi on the 10th and 11th of February, All the finalist will enroll in a training camp on the 10th followed by a final culmination of the event on the 11th. Top 5 to 10 kids will win an all-expense paid trip to USA, leading to trials with NFL teams and a possible NFL contract via participation in the draft. The qualifiers are taking place in several cities across the country where brilliant prospects have been scouted.