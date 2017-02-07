WWE News: Triple H presents the New England Patriots with a customized WWE Championship

The Super Bowl champions will get some extra hardware to display very soon via the WWE!

by Jeremy Bennett News 07 Feb 2017, 01:52 IST

The Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots have more hardware on the way...

What’s the story?

The Chief Operating Officer of the WWE, Triple H posted the following tweet this morning showing off a new WWE World Championship belt for the New England Patriots. Check out Triple H’s tweet below:

A never-say-quit team, a football dynasty, and an amazing #SB51.

Congrats @Patriots, this title is coming to New England!! pic.twitter.com/rRBV2bYxjF — Triple H (@TripleH) February 6, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

While no team in Super Bowl history has come back from more than 10 points down, the New England Patriots were able to overcome a 25 point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. It was the first time in 51 years of the Super Bowl that the big game went into overtime.

The heart of the matter

It has been customary over the past several years for the WWE to present the champion of a major sport with their own title belt, especially since the WWE switched to the latest design in February 2013. The ability to have customizable plates on each side of the WWE logo helped generate the idea of presenting it to the champion of a pro sports team.

What’s next?

The WWE Championship will be delivered to the Patriots’ organisation sometime this week one can assume. There is a good chance this will be mentioned tonight on Monday Night Raw as well either this week or maybe the week after when the Patriots have their Super Bowl parade.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Whoever came up with the idea of presenting the champion of a major sports organization with the WWE Championship belt should get a raise. Well, it was probably Triple H’s idea, and he’s set for life anyways.

It is a great way to get promoted by news organizations, and it typically gets mentioned on ESPN SportsCenter as well. The more the WWE can get into the mainstream, the better business will be!

