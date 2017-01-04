Former national boxing champion Pinki Jangra turns pro

Pinki revealed she is yet to give up her amateur career despite turning professional.

Pinki Jangra has signed up with the Sporty Boxing Private Limited

What’s the story?

Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist boxer, Pinki Jangra has revealed she is set to turn professional this year. The former national champion has signed up with the Sporty Boxing Private Limited, the commercial arm of the Indian Boxing Council (IBC). IBC is a licensing organisation for professional boxers in India.

Pinki was quoted as saying by the PTI, “I have decided to turn professional but I have not given up on my amateur career either. I am still aspiring for the Asian and Commonwealth Games next year. I have turned professional to gain in strength and endurance.”

In case you did not know...

The flyweight boxer was once deemed as a rival to the legendary M C Mary Kom. Amongst her accomplishments in the amateur circuit she has won the Asian Championships silver medal and has the rare credit of beating Mary Kom in a National Championship.

Pinki, however, had to lay low owing to a wrist injury, which also forced her out of the National Championships in Haridwar last year.

Pinki, in all probability, will make her professional debut along with former world champion Sarita Devi in an event set to take place on January 19. The opponents for the event are yet to be finalised.

The heart of the matter

The amateur boxer is a part of the ongoing national camp in New Delhi and will now train at the National Boxing Academy in Rohtak, where the IBC is currently conducting a camp for women boxers.

The International Boxing Association has already ended the amateur-professional distinction by allowing professionals in National International tournament and it was the appropriate time for Pinki to explore something new.

What’s next?

Pinki plans to remain in the flyweight category and if everything goes accordingly, she would try and win the national title in three-four months’ time.Pinki will also be aiming to challenge for the Asian and world title and gain strength and endurance which can only be obtained from the professional circuit.

Sportskeeda’s take

With the induction of Boxing Federation of India (BFI) into International Boxing Association (AIBA) as one of its permanent members, India has paved their comeback into the international boxing fold.

Thus for budding professional pugilist like Pinki, they would receive the right kind of training and exposure to turn into a professional and excel in the sport.