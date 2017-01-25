Hungarian boxer Zsofia Bedo vows to reduce Sarita Devi to tears in her debut match

The bout is scheduled to take place on 29th January in Manipur's Khuman Lampak Sports Complex indoor arena.

Sarita Devi will make her professional debut against Hungarian boxer Zsofia Bedo

What’s the story?

Former world champion, Zsofia Bedo of Hungary has promised to reduce amateur boxer Sarita Devi to tears in the Indian’s debut match in professional boxing. The 29-year-old Hungarian boxer said, “I tried to know more about my opponent. When you search for boxer Sarita, you find pictures of a lady in tears. I am going to add more such images to the internet. Trust me.”

In case you did not know...

Bedo was actually referring to Sarita Devi’s infamous meltdown at the 2014 Asian Games after a controversial semi-final loss. Sarita Devi was reduced to a bronze medal (in 60kg) after losing her lightweight semifinal clash against South Korea’s Jina Park.

Sarita dominated the bout against the Korean, but the judges from Tunisia, Italy and Poland unanimously awarded the victory to her opponent in a 3-0 decision. The controversial decision even made the Indian team lodge a protest, which however was rejected by the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

The heart of the matter

The 31-year-old Indian boxer is brushing her skills under the tutelage of American coach Joe Clough. The 73-year-old coach has earlier been a mentor to Evander Holyfield and was also a member of Mohammad Ali’s coaching team.

When she was informed that Sarita is among India’s best amateur boxers, the Hungarian replied, saying, “Professional boxing is a different world altogether”.

She believes that Sarita doesn’t have the stamina to last the entire 12 minutes in the ring and that it would seem like a lifetime to her. Bedo went on to say that even in training, she plays for ‘complete knock-outs’, and that the Indian will have a painful experience in the ring.

What’s next?

The Arjuna award winner in 2009 would now be aiming to win an Asian title belt over the next few months, which would make her India’s first female professional boxing champion.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Hungarian boxer, who started her professional career at the age of 19 has never contested a bout in Asia before. Thus it would be an interesting contest to witness the Hungarian take on Sarita Devi in front of Sarita’s home crowd.