Pinki Jangra to make her Pro Boxing debut at IBC fight night

A new chapter to the combat sport in the country will be added on January 29, 2017, at Imphal, Manipur.

by ashwanijangra News 27 Jan 2017, 16:56 IST

Pinki Jangra vs Claudia Ferenczi

History beckons Indian Boxing. A new chapter to the combat sport in the country will be added on January 29, 2017, at Imphal, Manipur.

Pinki Jangra (known as Giant killer), India’s international boxer, Commonwealth Games Glasgow bronze medalist in the flyweight category (51kg) will debut in her maiden pro fight at the Indian Boxing Council (IBC) fight night. Pinki's opponent on debut is Claudia Ferenczi of Slovakia.

“It was for the challenges the circuit offered. “It’s very tough. It will teach me to be more resilient inside the ring. When I compete on the amateur circuit, I will have an advantage. In the coming days, I shall be ready for 10-round bouts on the pro circuit. Superior fitness will also help me do better in amateur bouts which are only four rounds,” she said.

"Succeeding against the better has brought me this far. The bigger the challenge, the better the performance," added the confident Pinki.

As the world body (AIBA) opened a window for pro boxers to compete in amateur events, Pinki, a native of Hisar in Haryana, plans to feature in both.

“Since there are no big amateur tournaments this season, the aim is to train intensely so that I am able to excel in the 2018 Asian Games.”

Also Read: Fighting under Mary Kom's shadow: How Pinki Jangra missed the Rio Olympic bus

Pinki is training under American expert Joe Clough. Clough said pro boxing was all about landing a big punch and that Pinki is a quick learner.

“Pinki has an advantage that she is hard punch hitter,” he said.

Pinki Jangra with American coach Joe Clough

AIBA World Champion L Sarita Devi will be another woman boxer, who will be in the ring as a pro on the same fight card. Sarita is making her pro debut against Zsofia Bedo of Hungary.

Broadcast - The Indian Boxing Council's Imphal Fight Night would be telecast live on six broadcast networks, along with live digital streaming on Facebook and YouTube channels

29-January-2017, 7:00 PM onwards, Live at,

Facebook - Indian Boxing Council page

Youtube - Sporty Boxing

TV Listing – DD Sports, Impact TV, PTC Punjab & Chak De, Dangal

IBC Fight Night Fight Card –

Light Bantamweight women: Pinki Jangra (India) vs Claudia Ferenczi (Slovakia);

Lightweight women: L Sarita Devi (India) v Zsofia Bedo (Hungary);

Light Heavy Men: Som Bahadur Poon (India) vs Manop Sitthiem (Thailand);

Super Feather Men: Vipin Kumar (India) vs Mubaraq Sseguya (Uganda);

Super Welter Men (National title): Siddharth Varma (India) vs Jaganathan (India.)