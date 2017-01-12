Sarita Devi to become first Indian female boxer to step into professional boxing

Sarita will make her professional debut against Hungarys Zsefio Bedo on January 29, 2017.

Sarita Devi celebrates a win

What’s the story?

L Sarita Devi, the former world champion, is all set to make her professional debut against Hungary’s Zsefio Bedo in the Indian Boxing Council’s (IBC) fight night on 29 January, 2017. The fight is scheduled to be held at Imphal, Sarita’s hometown at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, she said, “My goal is to beat the best in my very first match itself. I am entering the pro circuit very late. Most pugilists usually enter at least 10 years before me. Hence, I must make my mark from the very beginning.”

Speaking about her opponent, the Manipuri boxer said, “I have seen her fighting videos on YouTube and feel she is a very good boxer. However, what excites me more is that it’s going to take place in my hometown, where it all began. I rarely get to fight there. So I'm going to win it for them."

In case you didn’t know…

The 31-year-old boxer has won a bronze medal at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 at Glasgow. There was a huge controversy at the Asian Games in 2014, as she was unjustly handed a defeat in the semi-finals. Later on, though, she did accept her medal.

The heart of the matter

Sarita will become the first Indian female boxer to step into the world of professional boxing when she faces Bedo later this month. Her opponent, though, is a much-experienced campaigner, a veteran of 59 bouts who has won 19 of them.

She began her professional career when she was 19 years old and it is the first time she is fighting in Asia. Bedo has had a decade-long career, fought in 283 rounds and ranked number one in her country in the lightweight category.

Sarita, who is coaching under American coach Joe Clough to adjust to the nuances of professional boxing, will be making her debut against the 29-year-old Hungarian. Clough is a reputed coach, having been a member of Mohammad Ali’s coaching team.

The event is being organised by the IBC in association with commercial partner Sporty Boxing.

What next?

The Indian boxer is just starting her professional career and there are a number of things to look forward to. She should be targeting an Asian belt within the next 6-8 months. Her goal is to become India’s first professional boxing world champion.

Sportskeeda’s take

It will be a momentous occasion when Sarita becomes the first Indian woman boxer in professional boxing. It is certainly a step forward and more Indian boxers could follow suit. The Indian fans can now cheer for someone other than Vijender Singh in the professional circuit.