Sarita Devi wins on professional debut, easily outpunches Hungarian Zsofia Bedo

Sarita Devi celebrates her win

What’s the story?

Celebrated Indian boxer Laishram Sarita Devi made a winning start to her professional career on Sunday by comfortably defeating Zsofia Bedo of Hungary in the IBC Fight Night at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. Sarita won the bout by unanimous verdict.

Hugging her son in the ring after the bout, she said, "The Asian Games incident was very painful. I had to erase those sad memories. That was one big factor I decided to turn pro. For any mother to stay away and not to feed her child is the biggest sacrifice. I made that sacrifice for this day."

Bedo had vowed to reduce Sarita to tears but it was the latter who settled the scores in the ring in front of roaring fans in her hometown.

In case you didn’t know…

Zsofia and Sarita have been engaged in verbal spats ever since the bout was announced. Zsofia had promised to reduce Sarita to tears yet again, referring to her Asian Games incident, however, the Indian had the last laugh.

The heart of the matter

The Indian forced Zsofia to the corner time and again as the Hungarian tried to escape the flurry of hooks and punches. The 35-year-old debutant floored her opponent as early as in the 2nd round and established her winning edge after three rounds.

Earlier, Pinki Jangra also won in her first ever professional bout when she beat Claudia Ferenczi of Slovakia. The 26-year-old Haryana girl won the bout 40-36, 40 36, 40- 36 by unanimous verdict thus justifying the giant killer tag.

Veteran Som Bahadur Poon knocked out Manop Siththiem of Thailand, his light heavyweight opponent, in just under four-and-a-half minutes to kick-start his professional career.

Four-time champion Siddharth Verma successfully defended his crown in the Super Welter Weight IBC National Champion title bout, with a technical knockout against fellow countryman Jaganathan.

What’s next?

Sarita can now look forward to her next professional fight. With her victory, she has proved that she is here to stay in the professional world. At 35, she maybe a little older than most of her opponents, but that is certainly not something that will stop the Iron Lady of Indian boxing.

Sportskeeda’s Take

After the 2014 Incheon Asian Games controversy, it is good to see Sarita make a definitive statement in the professional world. There is no doubt that the former world champion will go up the ladder in quick time. Indian fans can look forward to cheering her on in the coming months.