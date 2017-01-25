Vijender Singh could fight six bouts in 2017

Vijender Singh's 2017 calendar is packed and his next fight is likely to take place in the United Kingdom.

Vijender Singh is could fight as many as six bouts in 2017

What's the story?

Indian boxing superstar Vijender Singh looks to be set for a really busy 2017 and could end up fighting as many as six bouts. The 31-year-old, who defeated Tanzanian boxer Francis Cheka in December 2016, will have his 2017 calendar packed and his next fight is likely to take place in the United Kingdom. Singh, speaking to BoxNation in an interview, said that he is looking forward to his fights this year and is raring to go.

“(Six bouts in 2017) Wow! That is going to be great, right? I have fought eight times till now and this year six fights, not bad, we can say that,” he said. Singh also spoke about fighting a bout in April in Leicester, a region in the United Kingdom that has a large population of Indians.

Also Read: Vijender Singh and the art of making a new start

The most interesting part about his 2017 schedule is the possibility of him going up against Commonwealth Champion Zac Dunn in India. Vijender has always spoken about how much he loves fighting in India and should he take on Australian boxer Dunn in the country, it will be contest worth watching.

However, sources have told Sportskeeda that these are possibilities but nothing has been confirmed as yet. “This is too early to confirm any sort of schedule and everything is currently in the pipeline. Vijender is geared up for a big 2017 and there are going to be several bouts. However, nothing is confirmed or official yet and all depends on how Vijender trains and how things pan out with the management,” the source told Sportskeeda.

In case you didn't know...

Vijender Singh has fought eight bouts in his career till now and is undefeated, winning seven via knockouts. His last fight took place in India against Tanzania’s Francis Cheka, whom Singh knocked out in the third round in a fight that proved to be an anti-climax to the build up.

Though still early in his professional career, Vijender is yet to fight a strong opponent, something that should happen in the future.

The heart of the matter

The next couple of years are going to be critical for Vijender Singh’s professional career and he could end up fighting bouts in double digits during the time period. He is likely to fight a large number of his bouts in the United Kingdom, given the fact that he is based out of there, along with his team, including trainer Lee Beard.

Sportskeeda’s take

Vijender Singh is one of India’s most prominent athletes and his career as a professional boxer will be followed cloesly by boxing aficionados across the sub-continent. The boxer has gotten off to a decent start but everyone will look forward to seeing him fight a high-ranking boxer, someone who is going to test his abilities.

Also Read: World Super Middleweight Champion Renold Quinlan wants to fight Vijender Singh

Furthermore, whenever he fights in India, it is going to be a great advertisement for boxing in the country and will be watched by milllions.